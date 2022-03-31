ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

WV lawmakers abandoning plan to remove gas tax

By Katie Rhee
 1 day ago

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — According to AAA, on Thursday, the average price for one gallon of regular gas in West Virginia was around $4.06, but that cost changes daily. Lawmakers are now taking a step back from trying to eliminate the gas tax in the state and it’s not sitting well with some drivers.

Berkeley County driver Heather Newlin was filling up her truck with only a few dollars worth of gas in Spring Mills. She explained she only needed about a quarter of a tank to last her until tomorrow.

“It’s so much cheaper to go across the bridge to Maryland,” Newlin said.

Lawmakers in the Mountain State are now shifting gears from eliminating the gas tax to proposing a tax rebate of $100 to help ease the pain at the pump. But some say the rebate won’t provide the immediate relief that drivers need right now.

Berkeley County driver George Morgan says he’d rather see the gas tax removed rather than receive a rebate. He noted that neighboring Maryland, which is just a 10-minute drive up I-81, has already removed their state gas tax. Newlin echoed Morgan’s statements.

“I would rather them eliminate the gas tax now than the $100 rebate,” Newlin said. “It’s so much easier now to have it taken off than versus getting a hundred dollars back next year.”

Some drivers have even resorted to driving over the border to Maryland. But Morgan says that tactic isn’t worth the extra miles.

“It’ll cost you that much to come back,” Morgan explained. “The more you drive away to get gas, you might as well just pay this price here now.”

Others say lawmakers aren’t doing enough to bring down gas prices and are worried that drivers going out of state to fill up will hurt the local economy

“I just do think they could do more especially believe that they’re probably going to lose a good bit of revenue in the Eastern Panhandle for people going into Maryland,” Newlin said.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says that even suspending the gas tax on a federal level won’t do anything to help these rising gas prices. She says the strategy is a temporary patch that won’t result in any relief for drivers filling up their tanks. She also explained that state gas tax dollars fund infrastructure projects.

“That’s a gimmick that that’s not going to actually result in anybody seeing much, much results at the pump,” Sen. Capito explained.
“It’s important to remember that these gas taxes go to the modernization and safety and maintenance of our highway system, and they’re essential dollars to be able to pay for those extremely important issues.”

The current gas tax in West Virginia stands at 37.5 cents per gallon and Governor Jim Justice says he would love to suspend the tax, but it’s a decision only the State Legislature can make.

Comments / 9

pat
1d ago

wv one of the poorest state and has the highest in taxes Gas food and personal property Something wrong with that No wonder people moving out of the state

Truth#11
6h ago

Democrats are ruined this country. In a year food, gas, medicine. and etc have increased. The gas tax is not the problem. Democrats are the problem

