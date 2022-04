A full-floor penthouse at Trump Tower Chicago sold Monday for $20 million, which was $10 million less than its original asking price. Despite the discount, the sale of the 14,260-square-foot condo marked the second-priciest home sale ever in the Windy City, according to Multiple Listing Service records. First listed for $30 million in December, the unit went into contract in mid-February, listing records show.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO