Expert disagrees with Zeeland driver’s racial profiling claim

By Jacqueline Francis
 1 day ago

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The local NAACP chapter is accusing the Zeeland Police Department of racial profiling during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Door Dash delivery driver Toriyon Mitchell was pulled over for going 120 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to a press release issued by the department.

Officer Matt Bowyer initiated the stop after spotting Mitchell traveling westbound on I-196 around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 30.

Mitchell said he wasn’t speeding.

Once stopped, body camera footage shows Mitchell get out of the car per the officer’s request. The officer then began questioning Mitchell about being on drugs.

“You don’t use any drugs at all? Why are your pupils so pinpoint?” Bowyer asks in the video.

Mitchell told the officer he was not on drugs.

He was given a series of standard field sobriety tests, which he passed, according to both police and Mitchell.

Mitchell said it was racial profiling. He said the officers were convinced he was on drugs.

“I’m a drug recognition officer, there’s not a doubt in my mind what’s going on here,” Officer Bowyer said in the video.

Throughout the 30-minute traffic stop, Mitchell repeatedly said he was nervous.

“I’m nervous, I’m in Zeeland, Michigan. I’m a Black man, I’m scared as hell right now,” Mitchell said in the body camera footage obtained by News 8.

Watch the full body cam footage in the player below.

News 8 sent the video to Chuck Hayes, who oversees the Drug Evaluation and Classification Program for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, for an outside perspective.

Hayes said throughout the traffic stop, Bowyer followed his ARIDE training, which stands for the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement.

In an interview with News 8, Mitchell said he felt degraded.

“I found it very humiliating that he asked me about my education, like can you count? … What’s your highest level of education?” Mitchell said.

Hayes said questions about a person’s level of education are standard and help officers determine what roadside tests to administer.

According to the Zeeland Police Department, Mitchell was issued a citation for speeding and released. Mitchell claims he wasn’t driving that fast.

“What are you really pulling me over for?’ And it was all about drugs,” Mitchell told News 8.

Mitchell filed a formal complaint with the local NAACP chapter.

Greater Grand Rapids NAACP President Cle Jackson said they’ve partnered with Mitchell to explore whether any civil liberties were violated.

“Would this happen if this was a 30-year-old white male?” said Jackson.

The Zeeland Police department declined to do an on-camera interview, but released a statement on the incident.

On January 30 th , 2022 at approximately 10:20 pm an officer from the Zeeland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 120-mph in a 55-mph zone on BL-196 in the City of Zeeland.  The vehicle traveled another mile, turned Northbound onto 104 th Ave and stopped just South of Chicago Dr.  The driver was given Standard Field Sobriety tests.  He passed those tests.  He was issued a citation for speeding and released.

The subject requested an informal hearing in the 58 th District Court to contest the citation and was found responsible for the violation.

The incident was captured on Body Cameras.

Zeeland Police Department
