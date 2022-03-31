Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Santa Rosa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pace, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Point Baker and Roeville around 1250 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO