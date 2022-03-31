Dead & Company announce 2022 summer stadium dates

Dead & Company -- Mickey Hart , Bill Kreutzmann , John Mayer , and Bob Weir , with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- just announced a run of 2022 tour dates, the group’s seventh outing since their formation in 2015.

The Dead & Company summer trek will be kicking off on June 11 in Los Angeles at the famed Dodger Stadium and will continue through July, ending with a two-night stand at New York City's Citi Field on July 15 and July 16.

To ensure fans get tickets directly in their hands, verified fan presale registration is now open . The Verified Fan Presale begins Tuesday, April 5 at 10AM local time through Thursday, April 7 at 10PM local venue time. Supplies are limited. General tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, April 8 at 10AM local time.

Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:

Jun 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Jun 13 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 14 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 17 | Boulder, CO | Folsom Field*

Jun 18 | Boulder, CO | Folsom Field*

Jun 21 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Jun 24 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Jun 25 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

Jun 28 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Jun 29 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 01 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul 02 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Jul 05 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Jul 06 | Saratoga Springs, NY | SPAC

Jul 08 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 10| Philadelphia, PA| Citizens Bank Park

Jul 12 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jul 15 | New York, NY | Citi Field

Jul 16 | New York, NY | Citi Field

