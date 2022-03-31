Dead & Company announce 2022 summer stadium dates
Dead & Company -- Mickey Hart , Bill Kreutzmann , John Mayer , and Bob Weir , with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- just announced a run of 2022 tour dates, the group’s seventh outing since their formation in 2015.
The Dead & Company summer trek will be kicking off on June 11 in Los Angeles at the famed Dodger Stadium and will continue through July, ending with a two-night stand at New York City's Citi Field on July 15 and July 16.
To ensure fans get tickets directly in their hands, verified fan presale registration is now open . The Verified Fan Presale begins Tuesday, April 5 at 10AM local time through Thursday, April 7 at 10PM local venue time. Supplies are limited. General tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, April 8 at 10AM local time.
Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:
Jun 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
Jun 13 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jun 14 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jun 17 | Boulder, CO | Folsom Field*
Jun 18 | Boulder, CO | Folsom Field*
Jun 21 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Jun 24 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
Jun 25 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
Jun 28 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Jun 29 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul 01 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul 02 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Jul 05 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre
Jul 06 | Saratoga Springs, NY | SPAC
Jul 08 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 10| Philadelphia, PA| Citizens Bank Park
Jul 12 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
Jul 15 | New York, NY | Citi Field
Jul 16 | New York, NY | Citi Field
