ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Tornado Watch issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 18:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa TORNADO WATCH 51 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, CRESTVIEW, DAPHNE, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUVERNE, MILTON, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near Panama City beaches, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Panama City Beach, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Panama City Beach around 555 PM CDT. Tyndall Air Force Base around 610 PM CDT. Panama City, Callaway and Hiland Park around 615 PM CDT. Lynn Haven and Springfield around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include St Andrews State Park, Southport, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Recota Beach, College Station, West Panama City and Bahama Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Warren; Wilson Areas of fog will become locally dense this morning Areas of fog will continue to expand across the northeast Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain this morning. Some will become dense, with visibility restricted to one quarter mile or less. Fog will disperse between 730 AM and 9 AM EDT. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, allow extra following distance, and use low beam headlights.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeville, NC
City
Nashville, NC
City
Scotland Neck, NC
City
Wilson, NC
City
Enfield, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
City
Spring Hope, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Halifax County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Halifax, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby TORNADO WATCH 59 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE DE SOTO RED RIVER SABINE IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HEMPHILL, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Miller; Nevada TORNADO WATCH 56 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE MILLER NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO DE SOTO SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, RUSK, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, AND ZWOLLE.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#18 02 00
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cullman; Limestone; Morgan TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, AND DECATUR.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Lafayette, St. Landry, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, EUNICE, FORKED ISLAND, INTRACOASTAL CITY, KAPLAN, LAFAYETTE, LAWTELL, MEAUX, AND OPELOUSAS.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BALDWIN BARBOUR BULLOCK BUTLER CHAMBERS CHILTON CLARKE CLAY COFFEE CONECUH COOSA COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON LEE LOWNDES MACON MOBILE MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA WASHINGTON WILCOX
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA ALLEGHENY GREENE WASHINGTON IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA BEAVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALIQUIPPA, AMBRIDGE, BEAVER FALLS, CANONSBURG, MONACA, PITTSBURGH METRO AREA, WASHINGTON, AND WAYNESBURG.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 61 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GREENE PERRY STONE WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, LEAKESVILLE, MCLAIN, NEW AUGUSTA, RICHTON, WAYNESBORO, AND WIGGINS.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Rapides; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE RAPIDES ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA ALLEN BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON JEFFERSON DAVIS VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNDICK LAKE, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, DE RIDDER, EFFIE, EUNICE, FIELDS, FORKED ISLAND, HACKBERRY, HATHAWAY, INTRACOASTAL CITY, JENNINGS, JOHNSON BAYOU, KAPLAN, KINDER, LAFAYETTE, LAKE ARTHUR, LAKE CHARLES, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MEAUX, OAKDALE, OPELOUSAS, ORETTA, PINEVILLE, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, ROANOKE, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, SULPHUR, TOPSY, VILLE PLATTE, AND WELSH.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Walthall TORNADO WATCH 50 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ST. TAMMANY WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER WALTHALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY ST. LOUIS, BOGALUSA, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, ENON, FRANKLINTON, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, LACOMBE, MANDEVILLE, MCNEIL, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, SALEM, SLIDELL, ST. MARTIN, TYLERTOWN, AND WAVELAND.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf; Liberty TORNADO WATCH 52, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA LIBERTY IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA BAY CALHOUN GULF THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABE SPRINGS, BENNETT, BLOUNTSTOWN, CAIRO, CALLAWAY, CLARKSVILLE, DALKEITH, DURHAM, ECONFINA, FRINK, HONEYVILLE, HOWARD CREEK, LYNN HAVEN, MARYSVILLE, NIXON, OAK GROVE, ODENA, PANAMA CITY, PORT ST. JOE, SCOTTS FERRY, SWEETWATER, WEWAHITCHKA, AND WHITE CITY.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Concordia, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Concordia; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; Tangipahoa; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON CONCORDIA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION VERNON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Cass; Cherokee; Harrison; Marion; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby TORNADO WATCH 56 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE MILLER NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO DE SOTO SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, RUSK, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, AND ZWOLLE.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia TORNADO WATCH 51 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CONECUH COVINGTON ESCAMBIA IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRENT, BREWTON, CRESTVIEW, DAPHNE, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GULF BREEZE, GULF SHORES, MILTON, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Polk; Rutherford; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin TORNADO WATCH 69 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BURKE CALDWELL CATAWBA CLEVELAND GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN POLK RUTHERFORD STOKES SURRY WILKES YADKIN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy