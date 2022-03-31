NFL head coaches by age, post Bruce Arians retirement

How old is every NFL coach?
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Credit: NFL via USA TODAY Sports
Bruce Arians has stepped down
as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the news was a bit out of nowhere, it's not all that surprising. At 69-years-old, Arians was amongst the oldest coaches in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, 11 years younger, will take over
for him. With Arians' decision, and with all the new head coach hires earlier this offseason, let's revisit the ages of bench bosses in the NFL:
Sean McVay | Los Angeles Rams
Rams head coach Sean McVay Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports Age: 36 (1/24/86)
Kevin O'Connell | Minnesota Vikings
Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Age: 36 (5/25/85)
Mike McDaniel | Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel . (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Age: 38 (3/6/83)
Zac Taylor | Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Age: 38 (5/10/83)
Brandon Staley | Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Age: 39 (12/10/82)
Arthur Smith | Atlanta Falcons
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Age: 39 (5/27/82)
Kevin Stefanski | Cleveland Browns
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Age: 39 (5/8/82)
Nick Sirianni | Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Age: 40 (6/15/81)
Nathaniel Hackett | Denver Broncos
Broncos introduce Nathaniel Hackett Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports Age: 42 (12/19/79)
Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Age: 42 (12/14/79)
Matt LaFleur | Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Age: 42 (11/3/79)
Kliff Kingsbury | Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. USA TODAY Network Age: 42 (8/9/79)
Robert Saleh | New York Jets
Robert Saleh Syndication The Record Age: 43 (1/31/79)
Dan Campbell | Detroit Lions
Lions coach Dan Campbell, Syndication Detroit Free Press Age: 45 (4/15/76)
Josh McDaniels | Las Vegas Raiders
An image of newly hired Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Age: 45 (4/22/79)
Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, USA TODAY Network Age: 46 (8/14/75)
Brian Daboll | New York Giants
Brian Daboll (USAT photo) Age: 46 (4/16/75)
Matt Rhule | Carolina Panthers
Panthers head coach Matt RhuleCredit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Age: 47 (1/31/75)
Sean McDermott | Buffalo Bills
Bills head coach Sean McDermot Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Age: 48 (3/21/74)
Dennis Allen | New Orleans Saints
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Age: 49 (9/22/72)
Mike Tomlin | Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Age: 50 (3/15/72)
Matt Eberflus | Chicago Bears
Bears-Head Coach Matt Eberflus (left) and new Bears General Manager Ryan Poles (right). Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Age: 51 (5/17/70)
Doug Pederson | Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Age: 54 (1/31/68)
Todd Bowles | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Age: 58 (11/18/63)
Mike McCarthy | Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Age: 58 (11/10/63)
John Harbaugh | Baltimore Ravens
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh John Harbaugh. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Age: 59 (9/23/62)
Ron Rivera | Washington Commanders
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Age: 60 (1/7/62)
Frank Reich | Indianapolis Colts
Colts head coach Frank Reich. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Age: 60 (12/4/61)
Lovie Smith | Houston Texans
Dolphins defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Age: 63 (5/8/58)
Andy Reid | Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Age: 64 (3/19/58)
Bill Belichick | New England Patriots
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Age: 69 (4/16/52)
Pete Carroll | Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Age: 70 (9/15/51)
