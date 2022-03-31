ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL head coaches by age, post Bruce Arians retirement

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago

How old is every NFL coach?

Bruce Arians has stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the news was a bit out of nowhere, it's not all that surprising. At 69-years-old, Arians was amongst the oldest coaches in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, 11 years younger, will
take over for him. With Arians' decision, and with all the new head coach hires earlier this offseason, let's revisit the ages of bench bosses in the NFL:

Sean McVay | Los Angeles Rams

Age: 36 (1/24/86)

Kevin O'Connell | Minnesota Vikings

Age: 36 (5/25/85)

Mike McDaniel | Miami Dolphins

Age: 38 (3/6/83)

Zac Taylor | Cincinnati Bengals

Age: 38 (5/10/83)

Brandon Staley | Los Angeles Chargers

Age: 39 (12/10/82)

Arthur Smith | Atlanta Falcons

Age: 39 (5/27/82)

Kevin Stefanski | Cleveland Browns

Age: 39 (5/8/82)

Nick Sirianni | Philadelphia Eagles

Age: 40 (6/15/81)

Nathaniel Hackett | Denver Broncos

Age: 42 (12/19/79)

Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers

Age: 42 (12/14/79)

Matt LaFleur | Green Bay Packers

Age: 42 (11/3/79)

Kliff Kingsbury | Arizona Cardinals

Age: 42 (8/9/79)

Robert Saleh | New York Jets

Age: 43 (1/31/79)

Dan Campbell | Detroit Lions

Age: 45 (4/15/76)

Josh McDaniels | Las Vegas Raiders

Age: 45 (4/22/79)

Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans

Age: 46 (8/14/75)

Brian Daboll | New York Giants

Age: 46 (4/16/75)

Matt Rhule | Carolina Panthers

Age: 47 (1/31/75)

Sean McDermott | Buffalo Bills

Age: 48 (3/21/74)

Dennis Allen | New Orleans Saints

Age: 49 (9/22/72)

Mike Tomlin | Pittsburgh Steelers

Age: 50 (3/15/72)

Matt Eberflus | Chicago Bears

Age: 51 (5/17/70)

Doug Pederson | Jacksonville Jaguars

Age: 54 (1/31/68)

Todd Bowles | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Age: 58 (11/18/63)

Mike McCarthy | Dallas Cowboys

Age: 58 (11/10/63)

John Harbaugh | Baltimore Ravens

Age: 59 (9/23/62)

Ron Rivera | Washington Commanders

Age: 60  (1/7/62)

Frank Reich | Indianapolis Colts

Age: 60 (12/4/61)

Lovie Smith | Houston Texans

Age: 63 (5/8/58)

Andy Reid | Kansas City Chiefs

Age: 64 (3/19/58)

Bill Belichick | New England Patriots

Age: 69 (4/16/52)

Pete Carroll | Seattle Seahawks

Age: 70 (9/15/51)

