'Saturday Night Live's' Michael Che is coming to the Milwaukee Improv for three nights of shows in April

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Comedian Michael Che, best known for his role as co-anchor of "Weekend Update" on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," is coming to the Milwaukee Improv, the comedy spot in The Corners of Brookfield, for five shows April 22-24.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1. Information on ticket prices wasn't immediately available. See improv.com for updates.

Che, one of "SNL's" head writers, is a veteran standup, with a pair of Netflix comedy specials on his résumé. Last year, he debuted his own sketch comedy show, "That Damn Michael Che," on HBO Max; the show's second season is scheduled to stream later this year.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

