El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado County schools lift lockdown after report of explosion, gunfire

By Jonathan Ayestas
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL DORADO, Calif. — Two El Dorado County schools that were put on lockdown after a report of an explosion or gunfire appear to have lifted their lockdowns. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows...

www.kcra.com

KSBW.com

Lockdown lifted at Alisal High School after police were called to campus

SALINAS, Calif. — Alisal High School was placed on lockdown and police were called to campus Wednesday afternoon. The Salinas Union High School District sent a letter to parents that said a student was reported as having a gun on campus. Police arrived at the school and were able to take the kid and the firearm into custody without incident.
SALINAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

School Bus Catches Fire In El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A school bus that caught fire while dropping off children after school has been extinguished and the children removed safely, said the El Dorado Hills Fire Department. This happened on El Dorado Hills Boulevard under Highway 50. The children were all removed from the bus without any injuries. Another bus is planned to pick up the children and take them to their stops. The school bus belonged to the Buckeye Union School District and was an elementary school bus.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
MLive

Lockdown lifted at Ottawa County courthouse after phone threat

GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Authorities lifted a lockdown at the Ottawa County courthouse in Grand Haven about two hours after a phone threat was received. The courthouse, 414 Washington Ave., went into a “soft” lockdown about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 because of a “possible threat of violence” received during a phone call.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Died After Crashing Near Rainbow Bridge Identified As Megan Ramirez

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Rainbow Bridge in Folsom has reopened after closing in both directions Thursday due to a crash that killed Orangevale woman Megan Ramirez. Sometime overnight, a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Megan Leanne Ramirez of Orangevale was traveling near the bridge when it went left the roadway, went over the embankment, and crashed into the trees below, a Folsom Police Department spokesperson says. Ramierez died in the crash. There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time. No one saw the crash occur. A passerby who was on the bike trail beneath the bridge saw the vehicle and called the police. The closure lasted for several hours. Built in 1919, Rainbow Bridge is one of several bridges in the city.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA

