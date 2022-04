Catch it before it's gone. The Sphinx statue by famous Colombian artist Fernando Botero is now on display in the Meatpacking district, but for a limited time only. The David Benrimon Fine Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of Botero's work through April 19 to celebrate the artist's 90th birthday. It features paintings, works on paper, and sculptures. The statue, with exaggerated features in the "Boterismo" signature style, is part of the project, and it's located in the Meatpacking District's 14th Street Square.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO