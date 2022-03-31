ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Argentina exchange warns frosts could cause further hurt to soy, corn crops

By Maximilian Heath
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, March 31 (Reuters) - Early frosts in Argentina’s farming belt could cause further losses to soybeans and corn for the 2021/22 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, a potential blow to production already hit hard by drought earlier this year.

Argentina is the world’s leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, and the No. 2 exporter corn. However, due to a drought between December-January, the exchange cut its soybean harvest forecast by 2 million tonnes and by 7 million tonnes for corn.

It currently estimates soybean production at 42 million tonnes and corn at 49 million tonnes, with both harvests getting under way.

“Frost seen in the previous ten days could generate additional losses than expected,” the exchange said in its weekly weather report in reference to soy, adding the southeast of Buenos Aires province had been the most affected region.

It added that the soy harvest was around 19% complete.

Regarding corn, the exchange said that frosts as the South American country shifts from summer to autumn were affecting yields of late-planted corn, which is still in the development stages. The corn harvest is around 14.4% complete.

The exchange last week cut its forecast for corn by 2 million tonnes due to dry weather, coming after an even larger cut earlier in the year.

It added that the sunflower harvest was 88.5% complete, with an estimated production of 3.3 million tonne, amid a global supply crunch due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both major sunflower producers. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Weather Report#Soybeans#Crops#South American
Agriculture Online

Concerns over dry conditions for second corn crop in Central Brazil

As corn and soybean harvests wrap up for central Brazil, and with much of the safrinha crop in the ground across this region, the good news is planting primarily fell within the ideal planting window. The bad news is the latter half of March yields drier-than normal-conditions across the region. In southern Brazil, there is still some harvesting and planting to do but these are more than halfway complete; showers are possible in this region in the latter half of March. Argentina is a bit further behind in harvesting corn and soybeans with chances of spotty showers in the days ahead.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jenn Leach

Bread prices rising in the United States

The cost of wheat has increased by as much as 40% as Russia's invasion into Ukraine has impacted trade from Black Sea ports, according to this source. The Russian Ukrainian conflict has caused supply disruptions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Oil slumps 7% as U.S. plans record crude reserve release

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
Agriculture Online

Argentina soy export halt riles up farm sector

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s move to halt new registrations of soy oil and meal exports has riled up the South American country’s powerful farm sector, with a grains exchange saying on Monday that would force up costs and producers threatening protests in response. The South...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Analysis: Strong Asian Rice Demand for Animal Feed Sparks Food Supply Worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A surge in wheat and corn prices is boosting demand for low-grade rice in animal rations across Asia, pushing up prices of the world's most important staple at a time when global food inflation is already hovering near record highs. Global crop importers are scrambling for supplies...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybean market may have removed too much war premium; demand strong

The soybean market closed sharply lower on Tuesday but up 21¢ from the lows of the day. The early selling drove the market down to its lowest level since February 28. A collapse in energy markets, a sharp drop in most agricultural markets, and a jump in the stock market seem to have traders convinced that a cease-fire is close at hand, and the war premium is coming out of the market very quickly. The market is now trying to price in a back-to-normal scenario. News that China plans to release 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves this week was seen as a bearish factor for meal.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Argentina Halts Export Registration for Soy Oil, Meal

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The move stops sales and exports of the...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Spain set to approve emergency U.S., Argentina corn buying

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spain expects "in the coming hours" to approve emergency purchases of corn from Argentina and the United States for animal feed after supply gaps left by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said on Monday. The country, as a major buyer of animal...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy