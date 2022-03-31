6.8 magnitude quake strikes Loyalty Islands region - USGS

April 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. It is the third earthquake over magnitude 6.8 in the region since Thursday.

There was no risk of a tsunami in the region following the temblor, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul

