6.8 magnitude quake strikes Loyalty Islands region - USGS

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. It is the third earthquake over magnitude 6.8 in the region since Thursday.

There was no risk of a tsunami in the region following the temblor, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

