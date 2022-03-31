Candlebox to perform at 'Revs & Riffs' Atlanta NASCAR Weekend Music Festival in July

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang -- THIS HASN’T BEEN YOUR BEST TRACK, BUT THINGS HAVE BEEN GETTING BETTER. WHAT HAS CHANGED AT THIS PLACE FOR YOU? “I will say it’s definitely not been my best place at all. I struggled here really bad for years and I still don’t feel like I’m great here at all, or let alone very good. We’ve worked really hard on figuring out what to do better here from myself to how we kind of unload with the car to be more competitive in the race, and that’s been year’s in progress of me just trying to figure out what the heck I need to do. I feel like everyone has done a really good job to bring a fast car. Qualifying on the pole here is one thing. Racing here is a completely other thing. It’s great we got the pole, but now it’s time to switch to race mode and, ‘OK, what do we have to do to be able to hold on in the race?’ The new car is a little bit different here driving-wise. It’s kind of a fresh start for me having a new car here at this place and just working really hard with everybody at Penske on the 12 team to figure out, ‘OK, what do I need to do to just get more competitive here.’ Even though it’s not in the playoffs this year, you don’t want to run bad anywhere. You need to be able to adapt to different racetracks, so just a fast car and a lot of hard work.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO