Atlanta, GA

Candlebox to perform at 'Revs & Riffs' Atlanta NASCAR Weekend Music Festival in July

By Speedway Digest Staff
 2 days ago

Multi-Platinum rockers Candlebox will perform a pre-race concert on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s fronstretch on Saturday, July 9, as part of the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival. Candlebox – known for chart-topping hits like “Far Behind” and “You” – will rock the pre-race stage ahead of the...

