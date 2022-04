It is never too early to think about spending hot summer evenings outdoors, enjoying some FREE live music in the park!. Spring is about to arrive, and that has all of us thinking about warmer weather plans, with that in mind, The Town of Pittsfield has announced the dates and artists who perform during their 7th Annual 2022 Summer Concert Series, which includes our old friend, Riff Johnson!

PITTSFIELD, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO