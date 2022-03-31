ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet after the Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

The New York Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-114 on Wednesday evening in New York City, and after the game LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet.

The tweet from Ball can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Ball had 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high 15 assists in the win.

The Hornets improved to 40-37 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 34-43.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

