Ames, IA

Tapper Named Deputy Fire Chief

cityofames.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmes Fire Chief Rich Higgins announced today the promotion of Ames Fire Department Shift Commander Karen Tapper to the position Deputy Fire Chief. Tapper replaces Douglas Allen, who recently retired after more than 20 years of service. Tapper will begin her new duties on Saturday, April 16. “With her...

www.cityofames.org

