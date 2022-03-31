ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation.

Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police.

Police opened an investigation in January into the illegal sale and manufacturing of pressed fentanyl pills after getting a tip that the suspects were receiving multiple pill presses at the home, according to police.

On March 9, law enforcement conducted a search warrant at the home on Silvercrest Drive. Evidence suggests Dunaway was taking money from the illegal drug sales and converting it into precious metals including silver coins, bars, and collector coins, according to police.

In total, police seized 1.69 pounds of pressed fentanyl pills, $293,307 in currency, and various collector coins, according to police.

Brosky was arrested on scene March 9 and Dunaway was arrested March 14 at another location, police said.

Police said the narcotics unit has seized more than two pounds of illegally possessed fentanyl across Horry County so far in 2022.

The case remains under investigation.

