Chef Jair Téllez's Tips For Better Home Tequila Tastings - Exclusive
By Molly Harris
Mashed
2 days ago
Keeping a bottle of tequila in your home bar might be a handy thing to do for those who enjoy making the occasional margarita or paloma, but chances are, the average home bartender doesn't set up a tequila tasting at home every day. That's why Mashed asked Patrón partner and renowned
When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
Until this week, if you wanted to have an 11-course meal at KFC, you would've had to arranged your own by, say, adding the three piece Famous Bowl Fill-up to an eight-piece meal. But that was before KFC Australia put together an official 11-course Degustation menu, which was created in partnership with Nelly Robinson, the chef and patron of Sydney's nel. restaurant.
Revolving bars and eateries across the world have managed to attain popularity over the years for being unique and offering a special dining experience to customers as they sip on a drink or dig into a delicious meal while enjoying the panoramic views. According to The Guardian, one of the earliest revolving eateries made its debut back in 1962 at the Seattle World's Fair inside the Space Needle.
Darden Restaurants informed investors and analysts on March 24 that they will have to lower their expectations. As CNBC covered, the company was supposed to bring in $2.51 billion in revenue but only managed $2.45 billion. Moreover, same-store sales for Olive Garden, which is Darden Restaurant's most profitable brand, only grew by 29.9%, not 36.7%. This is despite having record-breaking sales in December.
Refrigerators are something of a modern miracle. Their cold temperature prevents microorganisms from growing on food, meaning we can reach into our fridge and enjoy any number of perishable items, from meat to veggies, without the labor-intensive preservation methods, like canning or curing, that people used to employ (via University of California).
Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
We tend to be pretty "anything goes" when it comes to tequila—evidenced by this list of our all-time favorite bottles. You can sip them slow, shoot 'em back, or mix them into a cocktail. But when it comes to making the perfect margarita, you're going to want a smooth, subtle, 100-percent blue Weber agave tequila that will add a kick, without overwhelming your drink. You also want a tequila that can act as a blank canvas, so you can decide what flavors you want to add to your margarita if a classic one is a little too basic for your liking.
Meatless dishes are hitting the menus in fast food joints, Michelin-star restaurants, and everything in between faster than you can say "puma." But curiously, a highly carnivorous food trend is developing at the exact same time. While consumers are being asked to forgo their beef burgers and opt for plant-based versions instead, meat-loving customers are being wooed with the promise of tiger steaks and lion burgers. Yes, these two food trends may seem diametrically opposed — until you learn exactly how these African safari animals are going to wind up on your plate.
If you're looking for arts, culture, and waterside adventure in Mexico, the Baja Club Hotel in La Paz delivers on all fronts. Although the outside looks unassuming, what lies behind the stately entryway provides an oasis for travelers who wish to have their accommodations serve as the ultimate retreat. Stepping through the carved wooden doors reveals the interior of the original 1910 villa, which belonged to an affluent family steeped in the area's once-thriving pearl farming culture. Although the heyday of La Paz's pearling industry has long passed, the cream-colored facade pays homage to a bygone era.
Italian subs are one of those classic items that you will find gracing the menu of nearly every deli or hoagie shop from family-run joints to the Subways, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy Johns of the corporate chain world. Most casual American restaurants and bars offer it as well. Depending on the place, each company or individual chef might craft their own unique spin on the sandwich, but there are certain ingredients that are meant to top a typical Italian.
A steak sometimes is more than just a meal. As a survey showed, it can even be a date-breaker. As it turns out, a majority of Americans are uncomfortable hanging out with people who don't prefer their steak cooked in the same way as they do (via People). Given a lot is at stake around a piece of steak, it sure is worth knowing more about it. This is why we have done a deep dive into how one of America's most loved steakhouses, Outback Steakhouse, makes its steak — so that next time you dine at the Florida-born chain, you know more than just to choose between rare, medium, or well-done.
Hard seltzers have had a lot of hype these past few years, and brands are continuing to hop on the trend, making them even more popular. This summer will have no shortage of new and exciting flavors as canned cocktails remain an easy go-to drink. Mike's Hard Lemonade knows this all too well with the company's famous single serve options seen at so many beach parties and outdoor barbecues.
If you feel like hard seltzers are everywhere these days, you aren't wrong. Ever since White Claw went viral in 2019, says Business Insider, more and more brands have been trying to get in on the action. Hard seltzer is essentially a mix of carbonated water, flavoring, and alcohol, considered...
We've all seen the incredible pastry creations of celebrity bakers like "Cake Boss" personality Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes that take what would otherwise be just plain cake to new levels. Celebs everywhere have embraced the ornate cake trend. Model Gigi Hadid enjoyed an everything bagel-themed cake complete with cream cheese filling for her 25th birthday, David and Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham was treated to a layered donut cake garnished with cereal bits when he turned 23, and actress Vanessa Morgan rang in 28 in true pandemic fashion with an intricately-detailed, life-like Lysol canister cake.
Just three weeks after the plant-based food brand released Wild Nuggies for kids, Impossible Foods is continuing its attempt to dominate the alternative meat market with yet another product launch. This time, it's the brand's vegan take on pork sausage links. Per a company press release, new Impossible sausage links come in spicy, bratwurst-style, and Italian-seasoned flavors. They'll begin to pop up at select retailers in the coming weeks, and shoppers can expect to find them in stores across the country this summer.
Most of us find ourselves at a Denny's from time to time — most likely for a weekend brunch or perhaps a tipsy late-night grub fest. The restaurant's roots can be traced back to 1953 when Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened up Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, Calif. (via Denny's). After changing up the concept and tweaking its name to avoid confusion with another restaurant, Denny's expanded locations and introduced its legendary breakfast menu, featuring classic staples like the Grand Slam, biscuits with sausage gravy, and pancakes. Today, Denny's has nearly 1,500 locations spread out across every state in the country (via Scrape Hero). There are locations in 979 cities, with most Denny's restaurants being situated across California, only behind Texas and Florida. Houston, Texas, has 27 Dennys' restaurants alone.
