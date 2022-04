BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu announced changes to the outdoor dining plans for Boston’s North End. Several restaurant owners have threatened to sue the mayor and the city over a new fee and the mayor has threatened to cancel the program altogether. Last month, the city announced restaurant owners only in the North End would have to pay a $7,500 fee to set up their patios this season. Owners call that unfair. Wu announced the options for restaurants at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Wu said it was always meant to be a $1,500 per month fee that added up over the course...

