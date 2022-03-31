ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Queen ‘deeply touched’ that one million trees were planted for Platinum Jubilee

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lRoJ_0evoXBnw00

THE Queen says she is “deeply touched” that one million trees have been planted to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Her statement of thanks was issued as Sophie Wessex marked the success of the Queen’s Green Canopy project by planting a tree at Buckingham Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4G1K_0evoXBnw00
Her Majesty is 'deeply touched' that a million trees have been planted to mark her Platinum Jubilee Credit: PA

Her Majesty said: “I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

“I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy.”

The project began when the Queen and Prince Charles put in the first tree at Balmoral in October.

Since then, it has taken off across the kingdom, from the Scottish Highlands to London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3VpH_0evoXBnw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7jmX_0evoXBnw00

As the programme was paused until October, the Countess of Wessex and primary school pupils from Shropshire yesterday planted an elm at the palace.

Until planting resumes in March, the QGC will focus on woodland conservation projects.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The US Sun
The US Sun

373K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

118M+

Views

Follow The US Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Uk#Qgc
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy