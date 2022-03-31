The 9 best diaper bags, from travel-friendly totes to stylish backpacks that don't look like diapers bags at all

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

A diaper bag keeps parenting essentials at arm's reach, from bottles and baby wipes to tantrum-preventing toddler snacks and toys. While any bag can stash baby gear, bags designed specifically for parents are often made to keep bottles insulated, wipes quick to access, and messes easy to clean.

If there's one feature to look for in a diaper bag it's "pockets – definitely lots of pockets," says style blogger and mom of three Caitlin Houston . "The more pockets, the better for me. There are always so many different things to keep in a diaper bag." On the flipside, she added, parents should avoid bags that are difficult to clean or use delicate fabrics.

Using a mix of hands-on testing and research, we've rounded up the top-ranked diaper bags, from stylish purse-like options to comfortable backpacks.

Here are the best diaper bags

Best diaper bag overall: Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack, $74.99 from Amazon

The Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack is surprisingly lightweight, comfortable to carry, and has plenty of room to easily organize all the essentials.

Best diaper bag on a budget: HaloVa Backpack Diaper Bag, $37.99 from Amazon

You can't beat the price of the HaloVa backpack diaper bag — plus it has insulated bottle pockets and two different ways to access the main compartment.

Best travel diaper bag: Skip Hop Weekender Travel Diaper Bag, $109.99 from Amazon

The Skip Hop Weekender Travel Diaper Bag Tote makes traveling with the family a breeze thanks to its sleeve that easily slips over suitcase handles.

Best oversized diaper bag: Bag Nation Backpack Diaper Bag, $79.95 from Amazon

The Bag Nation Diaper Bag offers hands-free comfort, fits all the essentials and then some, and comes with a removable changing pad, Sundry bag, and more.

Best diaper bag for easy organization: RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack, $41.99 from Amazon

The RUVALINO diaper bag backpack features two big compartments and a whopping 16 pockets so every item can have its own specific space.

Best diaper bag with a changing station: Happy Luoka 3-in-1 Diaper Bag, $39.94 from Amazon

Changing diapers on the go is a breeze with the Happy Luoka 3-in-1 Diaper Bag's expandable changing station that fits babies and toddlers.

Best backpack diaper bag: Skip Hop Go Evi, $60 from Skip Hop

Made from recycled plastic, the Skip Hop Go Envi is a comfortable yet simple backpack.

Best diaper bag for multiples: Dagne Dover Indi, $185 from Dagne Dover

With lots of pockets and travel-friendly features, the Dagne Dover Indi has a place for everything, even for multiples.

Best convertible diaper bag: Freshly Picked Convertible Classic, $189 from Amazon

The Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag can be worn three ways — and comes with plenty of space and style.

Best diaper bag overall

The Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack is surprisingly lightweight, comfortable to carry, and has plenty of room to easily organize all the essentials.

Even when this multi-functional backpack is packed to the gills, the Skip Hop Forma won't weigh you down. It features two handy storage cubes for bottles and snacks, leaving the main compartment completely free for diapers, wipes, and more. With nine pockets of varying sizes, you won't have to worry about losing any items into a bottomless abyss.

This bag also features a changing pad and is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth. The padded straps add comfort and the thick material and double zippers ensure it's durable. As an added bonus, this bag is chic enough to easily transition into a normal backpack for years of extra use.

Best diaper bag on a budgetOriginally $60.00 | Save 37%

You can't beat the price of the HaloVa backpack diaper bag — plus it has insulated bottle pockets and two different ways to access the main compartment.

Don't let the low price tag fool you — this diaper bag is the real deal. The HaloVa has 14 total pockets including three insulated bottle pockets; a discreet back pocket for phones, credit cards, or other valuables; and a small pocket specifically designed for wet clothes. You can also get to the main compartment via a second back zipper for extra easy access.

Its water-resistant material makes it extra durable and that coupled with a special interior liner make this bag easy to wipe down, though you can also throw it in the washing machine for bigger messes.

Best travel diaper bag

The Skip Hop Weekender Travel Diaper Bag Tote makes traveling with the family a breeze thanks to its sleeve that easily slips over suitcase handles.

Sized just right for family getaways, the Skip Hop Weekender Bag easily holds all of baby's essentials, with room to spare for parents' travel accessories too. The extra-large tote bag features a spacious main compartment framed by a wide "drawbridge" pocket that unzips two ways for easy access.

Like the Skip Hop Forma , the Weekender adds on two packing containers to help optimize space. The handy back sleeve easily slides over luggage handles making it easy to maneuver through airports. Plus, it has an adjustable, removable shoulder strap that can be worn as a crossbody.

The Bag Nation Diaper Bag offers hands-free comfort, fits all the essentials and then some, and comes with a removable changing pad, Sundry bag, and more.

If you're looking for a bag that fits everything you need without taking a toll on your back, the Bag Nation Backpack is a great option. It features padded, ergonomically curved straps and a breathable mesh-padded back panel for extra comfort even on hot, sticky days.

Organization is a breeze with this bag too thanks to its 14 pockets, including insulated pockets for bottles. The special wipe pouch makes wet wipes easily accessible and it also includes a changing pad and a Sundry bag. Water-resistant material, reinforced stitching, and sturdy zippers ensure this bag will last, and Bag Nation backs this up with a lifetime warranty.

Best diaper bag for easy organization $41.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $69.98 | Save 40%

The RUVALINO diaper bag backpack features two big compartments and a whopping 16 pockets so every item can have its own specific space.

For the parents who like everything neat and tidy and in its place, the RUVALINO diaper bag is for you. Its two big zipper-closure compartments and 16 pockets ensure easy organizing without the bag ever feeling overly stuffed. Even so, its strong twill polyester and non-fray stitching ensure that no amount of bulk will break this sturdy bag.

Its thick, padded shoulder straps give comfortable all-day wear and the easy-access "parent" pocket keeps items like keys and phones safe and easily accessible. Insulated bottle pockets hold a variety of bottle sizes, while a separate mesh diaper organizer allows means you have more room in the main compartment. This bag also comes with a waterproof changing pad that's easy to wipe down.

Best diaper bag with a changing station $39.94 FROM AMAZON Originally $69.98 | Save 43%

Changing diapers on the go is a breeze with the Happy Luoka 3-in-1 Diaper Bag 's expandable changing station that fits babies and toddlers.

Based on how lightweight this bag is, you'd never know the back expands into a huge, portable changing station. The privacy cover on top is held up by magnetic bars, which quickly fold up. When closed up, the back privacy pocket stores personal items from keys to credit cards.

The bag's back ventilation design and the wide shoulder straps make it extra comfortable. As an extra perk, it also features a strategically placed USB charging port to keep your electronics fully charged even when out and about.

Made from recycled plastic, the Skip Hop Go Envi is a comfortable yet simple backpack.

The Skip Hop Go Envi is a mid-sized backpack that's both simple and reasonably priced. The main compartment has a wide opening to stash larger items, while the changing pad compartment can also double as a laptop or tablet sleeve. The simple six pockets and smaller design are ideal for minimalists — or parents that can't remember which pocket they put that needed item in.

With a solid navy blue fabric made from recycled bottles, messes wipe off with a damp cloth. Vegan leather accents add a bit of detail while still creating a bag both moms and dads don't mind carrying. The adjustable padded straps and mesh back panel also help create a more comfortable bag. The backpack includes a reusable snack tower container and a changing pad. However, it's more of a minimalist bag and doesn't have extras like a wipes dispenser or an insulated pocket.

Best diaper bag for multiples

With lots of pockets and travel-friendly features, the Dagne Dover Indi has a place for everything, even for multiples.

With a child in each hand — whether that's twins or a baby and a toddler — there are no hands left for a diaper bag. That's why I prefer a backpack when out with my three kids — and my best friend, who's a twin mom, agrees. The Dagne Dover is a comfortable backpack made from neoprene, which is naturally water-resistant and insulated. It comes in three sizes and includes travel-friendly features, like a laptop sleeve and a luggage handle sleeve.

The Dagne Dover has plenty of pockets, including an insulated bottle pouch and a separate wet dry bag for dirty clothes after that diaper leak. A front zippered pocket keeps wipes easy to access but doesn't leave a hole in the bag when not used for wipes like many bags do. That's another perk of this bag — it doesn't look like a diaper bag. While the bag has plenty of space and organization options, it's a bit pricey and the neoprene material is okay to hand wash but not made to just toss in the washing machine.

Best convertible diaper bag

The Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag can be worn three ways — and comes with plenty of space and style.

Backpacks are hands-free, but purse and crossbody bags are faster to access without taking the bag off your back. The Freshly Picked Classic is both, allowing parents to convert from a backpack to a crossbody or purse as needs change. The bag is made from vegan leather — lending both style and durability. Meanwhile, the interior is made with nylon for easier cleaning.

The Freshly Picked Convertible Classic has one large main compartment and 10 pockets for organizing. The pockets use magnetic closures that allow parents to grab items out with only one hand. It's both one of the largest and most stylish diaper bags that we've tested. However, the straps are a bit thin and not comfortable to wear for long periods. The bag also doesn't have any insulated bottle pockets or a dedicated wipes dispenser.