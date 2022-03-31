ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Alvarado keeps tricking teams on defense and it is hilarious

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Alvarado emerged as a key player for the New Orleans Pelicans this season and has impressed in a variety of ways on the court.

His latest act involves some stealth thievery and it is awesome.

Alvarado recently started tricking defenses by hiding in different corners of the court during inbounds plays. The move has worked several times as the former Georgia Tech standout has forced steals and other turnovers in the backcourt.

The latest victim was Kris Dunn and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Devonte’ Graham scored a layup to put the Pelicans up by nine points in the first quarter. As the rest of the Pelicans were getting back on defense, Alvarado proceeded to hide in the corner until the Trail Blazers took the ball out.

From there, he exploded out of nowhere to catch Dunn off guard.

Alvarado finished with six points as the Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers, but also added four steals, three rebounds and three assists off the bench. Shockingly, Alvarado earned each steal by running up on a different Trail Blazers player.

The art of getting the backcourt steal has been seemingly perfected by Alvarado. It has gotten to the point now that teams have to include that move on the scouting report.

“Let’s hope teams don’t scout that and he can continue to get one or two steals,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “I think they will. I think teams are going to see it and talk about it. It’s hard to go against. You don’t even know he is coming. He is over there in the corner hiding but he has gotten away with it so it works.”

Here are some other examples, courtesy of Rob Perez on Twitter.

Alvarado, who has logged 736 minutes this season, is fifth among all first-year players in steals with 63. In comparison, teammate Herb Jones, who leads the rookie class with 122 steals, has logged 2,191 minutes with New Orleans.

Alvarado leads the NBA with 19 backcourt steals.

Alvarado impressed the Pelicans since entering the rotation, often earning praise for his energy and effort. He is often the first in the gym and the last to leave after practice, something that has really resonated with his teammates this season.

He is averaging 7.2 points, 3.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 39 games since entering the rotation on Jan. 3. He recorded a career-high 23 points off of the bench on Saturday in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which was his 10th game in double figures.

Alvarado has put in an immense amount of work to stay ready for his newfound opportunity and he will only continue to get better the more he plays.

Hopefully, teams don’t catch on to his backcourt shenanigans.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

