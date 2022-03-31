ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, MT

Houseboat for rent offers unique Flathead Lake experience

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPkiI_0evoTr0a00

SOMERS - The Kee-O-Mee Houseboat is currently the only active houseboat and only VRBO boat on Flathead Lake.

“It started out as a fun adventure for us and it's turned into a little bigger adventure, but we're loving every bit of it,” said Alan Sempf, owner of the Kee-o-Mee and Finding the Sun Rentals.

The boat was purchased last year by Alan Sepf and Kayla Caudill, a fourth-generation local family, and is now a full-time VRBO from mid-May to mid-September.

“It's quite a fun adventure. And I think every single person on it has said it's been the most unique, satisfying experience ever,” said Caudill.

The boat offers a unique experience for people who rent it including a slide, games, a fireplace, and 360-degree access to the lake.

MTN News
The Kee-O-Mee Houseboat is currently the only active houseboat and only VRBO boat on Flathead Lake.

It's very similar to renting a cabin on the lake with sleeping room for 12 people, a full kitchen, and a bathroom.

“Most people we have found have never experienced anything like what we provide. And so to me, it's just it's very rewarding because every single person said I had no idea it was going to be this great," said Caudill.

Sempf and Caudill donate a few nights on the houseboat a year to be auctioned off for different charities across the Flathead Valley.

They also call local friends and family when there is an opening or cancellation to give locals a chance at the experience.

MTN News
The boat offers a unique experience for people who rent it including a slide, games, a fireplace, and 360-degree access to the lake.

“So we enjoy having something that we can get back to the community to and it makes us feel good about that," said Sempf.

On Flathead Lake, there are older houseboats that are no longer in use and one that is being remodeled for personal use, but the Kee-O-Mee is the only houseboat in use.

The houseboat is inaccessible a few months out of the year when the water is not deep enough to access by boat and too deep to walk to it. But when the water is really low, you can walk out to the boat.

“But it won't be long and we'll be in the kayaks and pontoon coming back out here and getting it ready to rock for summer," said Sempf.

MTN News
Kee-o-Mee houseboat owners Kayla Caudill (left), and Alan Sepf (right)

The boat does not have a motor and must be pulled out into the lake when the water gets deep enough.

The six-foot in diameter hulls hold all the gray and black water on the boat and the massive 160 foot, 300,000-pound boat must be dragged to Somers boat launch twice a summer to be pumped out.

“Yeah, like how do you do that? Well, the same as you do your house. We just have to pull it over there overwater and they bring their trucks and bam. Yeah, and then we're back at it again. But it's like parking a train. Once it gets moving. It doesn't stop. You have to be really careful." - Alan Sempf.

The houseboat offers a unique experience of Flathead Lake for locals and tourists alike.

“There's nothing like waking up out here and the birds are squawking and the fish jumping and the sun is rising. And it's just kind of a special place," said Sempf.

For more information, contact houseboatingheaven@gmail.com .

Comments / 1

KPAX
KPAX

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

789K+

Views

Related
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
Daily Montanan

Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking?

Yellowstone is a caldera system—a large volcanic area that was never home to a single towering volcano, but that has experienced eruptions so large that the ground collapsed into the emptied magma chamber.  While these caldera-forming eruptions grab most of the attention, it is far more common that caldera systems see smaller eruptions.  Between eruptions, the ground deforms—rising and […] The post Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Lake#Renting#Kayaks#Flathead Valley#Vehicles#Vrbo
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Family Encounters Animal Rarely Ever Seen at Yellowstone

Just last month I saw a picture of one, and that's when I realized that I didn't really know what a wolverine looked like. All I really knew about wolverines is that there's a football team in Michigan that uses them for a mascot and my wife seems to be quite a fan of a shirtless Hugh Jackman when he plays one in the movies. When I saw that picture though, I actually thought to myself, "hmm...that's what a wolverine looks like." But me seeing a wolverine isn't the point - it's a father and daughter seeing one in Yellowstone that's newsworthy because I guess that never really happens!
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Crosses Road Near Deer Lodge

Now, nobody lives in Montana because they're in a hurry. But there's a misconception about Montana that we'd like the chance to clear up. You might think that with our average population density of 7 people per mile, Montanans enjoy a veritable Autobahn all the time. But it's not true. There are traffic jams in Montana. And not just in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Great Falls.
DEER LODGE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy