Canó to try first base again as Mets experiment in spring

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Robinson Canó is ready to take another swing at first base.

A second baseman throughout his career, Canó is scheduled to play first in spring training Thursday as the New York Mets experiment with options that could keep his bat in the lineup on occasion. The 39-year-old Canó has played 2,158 games at second base during his 16-year major league career. His only experience at first was 14 games with the Seattle Mariners in 2018.

Jeff McNeil is penciled in as New York’s primary second baseman this season. Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith top the depth chart at first, while Canó figures to fit often as the designated hitter. He sat out the entire 2021 season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

