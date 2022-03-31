Halo Episode 2 Ending Explained

The United Nations Space Command has had to overcome a lot to ensure the protection of Humanity throughout the story of Halo, and one of the strongest forces they faced was that of the Covenant Empire. This empire was constructed with the unification of multiple alien species, most notably that of the San’Shyuum and the Sangheili, but also including the Kig-Yar and the Unggoy. The latter three are more commonly referred to as Elites, Jackals, and Grunts by the UNSC, and they populate most of the enemies that players have to battle throughout the video games. Other alien species that were a part of the Covenant Empire included Jiralhanae (Brutes), Huragok (Engineers), Yanme’e (Drones), and Mgalekgolo (Hunters). United together, they proved to be one of the toughest enemies that the UNSC had ever waged war against.

