ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Congressional probe into Washington Commanders assault scandal now includes possible ‘financial improprieties’

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJBan_0evoKJKb00

Not only is the House Committee on Oversight and Reform investigating the Washington Commanders over allegations of years-long sexual misconduct throughout the organization, but the franchise’s financial dealings in recent years are also under scrutiny.

The Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder are in the midst of two major inquiries into allegations of sexual assault inside the organization over the last decade. Currently, the NFL is spearheading its own probe into recent claims, which is led by former US Attorney Mary Jo White . This is actually the second investigation into similar allegations against the Commanders.

Washington Commanders allegations being investigated by US Congress and NFL

In 2020, the league looked into assertions of sexual assault by team cheerleaders in 2013. Their findings in the 10-month investigation — which were not publicly released — led to a $10 million fine this past summer. However, the league’s two separate investigations sandwich an ongoing examination by the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

In February, the committee felt the need to give a closer look at how the NFL handled the situation two years ago after a new round of allegations came out earlier this year. The committee’s investigation and hearings last month are what led to the NFL’s second deep dive into the franchise’s appalling history.

The assumption was that the review by Congress would focus strictly on sexual assault claims. However, on Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the focus of the investigation has widened and now includes the Washington Commander’s financial dealings in recent years as well.

Congressional investigation expands to include financial improprieties by Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KhdA_0evoKJKb00
Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

“The congressional committee that has been investigating sexual harassment in the Washington Commanders’ workplace is now also looking into allegations of financial improprieties under Daniel Snyder’s ownership,” sources told the Washington Post on Thursday. The added focus comes after the committee took a look at over 80,000 pages of documents and interviewed witnesses about the team’s workplace and the league’s handling of the sexual assault claims.

“The Committee continues to investigate the hostile workplace and culture of impunity at the Washington Commanders as well as the National Football League’s inadequate response and lack of transparency. The Committee will follow the facts wherever they may lead,” a spokesperson for the committee told the Washington Post.

In a separate statement, the Commanders claimed to have no knowledge of an investigation into financial improprieties by the team. “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWxoF_0evoKJKb00
Also Read:
More Washington Commanders drama: Alex Smith blasts the organization

The specifics about what Congress is looking closely at are still unknown at this time and remain a sensitive issue being kept behind closed doors, and among the 45-member committee.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Must Read Alaska

RNC sues Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee over weaponizing congressional subpoena powers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives January 6th Committee, and its members, seeking to stop the unlawful seizure of confidential party information. “The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Washington Commanders
POLITICO

Senate Democratic leadership on Tuesday night postponed a vote on President Joe Biden's pick to lead ICE, who faces domestic abuse allegations.

The accusations may derail Ed Gonzalez's nomination. What happened? Senate Democratic leadership pulled a procedural vote Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ed Gonzalez, amid allegations of domestic abuse that could imperil his nomination. The details: In a letter sent Monday to Senate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
POLITICO

The California congressman who could be POTUS

THE BUZZ — ONE DOWN, ONE TO RO? — A prominent California politician of color with a Bay Area base could be a Biden bow-out away from seeking the presidency in 2024. And no, we’re not talking about Vice President Kamala Harris. Allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy