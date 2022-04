After years and years of hype, "Gran Turismo 7" was finally released to the public in early March. Upon its release, the game was subject to critical acclaim due to its lifelike visuals, mechanics, and being true to its sim racing roots. Even if it isn't as close to perfect as the first "Gran Turismo" title, the critical reception was exceptional. Unfortunately, most gamers don't seem to be nearly as enthused about the title. Outside of the game requiring an internet connection to play, much of the criticism towards the game stems from the inclusion of microtransactions, a routinely controversial aspect of modern gaming in which video game developers and publishers offer exclusive incentives to players in exchange for extra cash outside of game'sinitial retail cost.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO