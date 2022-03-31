[VIDEO] 'Less sexy' turkey relocation takes place in Colorado

A wildlife officer dodges a turkey. Screenshot from video embedded below. Video Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wild turkey relocation "isn't as sexy as relocating charismatic wildlife [such] as bighorn sheep, but it's just as important," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a recent initiative to move dozens of birds.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released 42 wild turkeys in the South Republican State Wildlife Area, near Burlington, last week, also publishing videos of the process online. This relocation was part of an ongoing effort to balance the species across the Colorado landscape, something crucial for maintaining local numbers that can be supported by the local habitat.

The turkeys that were released into the wildlife area were previously captured on a farm near Limon.

The reference to this relocation effort being 'less sexy' than that of the effort to relocate bighorn sheep comes from how bighorn sheep were airlifted via helicopter from one location to another in a recent effort. Transportation via cage just doesn't make for the same spectacle.

It is believed that Colorado's wild turkey population is more than 35,000, now found in the majority of the state's counties. Around 100 years ago, less than 30,000 were thought to exist on the entire North American continent.