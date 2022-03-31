Logan’s Sean East named NJCAA First Team All-American

MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee suffered a heartbreaking loss Thursday night, one that kept the Lady Raiders out of the WNIT title game. Middle Tennessee, playing in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament semifinals for the first time, rallied from a 22-point deficit to take a four-point lead with 23 seconds remaining, but couldn’t hold off Seton Hall in a 74-73 loss.
No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Friday’s contest opened a three-game Southeastern Conference series the Vols and Commodores. Tennessee entered the Vanderbilt series ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Mississippi State baseball team (16-10, 3-3 SEC) will battle the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-4, 5-1 SEC) in a three-game series beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium on SEC Network.
NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) notched its 17th consecutive victory Friday, defeating Vanderbilt, 6-2, at Hawkins Field in Nashville. The Vols never trailed against No. 5 Vanderbilt. Tennessee opened a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Luc Lipcius hit a two-run home run off Chris McElvain. McElvain suffered...
Following North Carolina’s 81-77 win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday, head coach Hubert Davis became just the fifth coach ever to advance to the National Championship game in his first season.
Davis took over for Roy Williams at North Carolina after Williams’ retirement on April 1 last year, following a first-round loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament.
Coming into the Final Four, Davis also became the first head coach to reach the Final Four in his first season since Bill Guthridge, who also did so for North Carolina in 1998.
The Tar Heels finished the regular season 23-8 overall...
No. 1 Oklahoma (31-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Alabama-Birmingham (20-12) 11-1 in five innings in Norman on Friday evening. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out three batters and allowed one run on three hits in four innings. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May relieved Bahl at the top of the fifth inning.
CM's Bryer Arview is greeted by his brother Braden Arview (5) after scoring a run in a game earlier this season. On Saturday, Bryer Arview came through with a game-tying two-run single in the Eagles' win over Marquette in Bethalto. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (19-15, 2-3) picked up its first Big 12 series win of the season Saturday with a 5-2 win against Kansas (11-19, 0-5) at Rocky Johnson Field. Carson Armijo was 3-for-3 on the day with two RBI and two runs scored while Payton Jackson and Ellie Bailey each registered two hits.
