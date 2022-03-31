ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Logan’s Sean East named NJCAA First Team All-American

By Nora Inman
wjpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn A. Logan star guard Sean East was named a First Team All-American on Wednesday. East led the Vols...

www.wjpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Raiders fall just short of WNIT final

MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee suffered a heartbreaking loss Thursday night, one that kept the Lady Raiders out of the WNIT title game. Middle Tennessee, playing in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament semifinals for the first time, rallied from a 22-point deficit to take a four-point lead with 23 seconds remaining, but couldn’t hold off Seton Hall in a 74-73 loss.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols take SEC series opener over ’Dores

NASHVILLE — The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team opened its three-game Southeastern Conference series with Vanderbilt by booming its way to a 6-2 victory Friday night at Hawkins Field. The Vols (25-1, 7-0) won their program-record 17th straight game, eclipsing the mark from the 1994 season. Luc Lipcius got Tennessee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John A. Logan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis becomes fifth head coach to reach title game in first season

Following North Carolina’s 81-77 win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday, head coach Hubert Davis became just the fifth coach ever to advance to the National Championship game in his first season. Davis took over for Roy Williams at North Carolina after Williams’ retirement on April 1 last year, following a first-round loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Coming into the Final Four, Davis also became the first head coach to reach the Final Four in his first season since Bill Guthridge, who also did so for North Carolina in 1998. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 23-8 overall...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njcaa#First Team
KCBD

Texas Tech softball picks up series win over Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (19-15, 2-3) picked up its first Big 12 series win of the season Saturday with a 5-2 win against Kansas (11-19, 0-5) at Rocky Johnson Field. Carson Armijo was 3-for-3 on the day with two RBI and two runs scored while Payton Jackson and Ellie Bailey each registered two hits.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy