ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI

Photo Gallery: A Tribute to Michigan’s Ice Fishing Traditions

By Paul Richards
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7G8m_0evoFHAq00
The ice seasons are getting shorter. Amy Sacka photo

As the ice-fishing season winds down, an immersive outdoor exhibition celebrating the heritage of the winter angling tradition on the Great Lakes also comes to a close. Featuring the photographic work of National Geographic Explorer Amy Sacka, Last Ice, which showed through Sunday at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, hearkened to the past with a nostalgic finality. The exhibit’s haunting black-and-white photography is at once a tribute, an ode, and a lament.

The tribute is to Sacka’s father, a 50-year ice angler. The ode is to the culture of Great Lakes ice fishing that he embodies. And the lament is to the threat of loss that culture faces. Frozen in the stark beauty of the photographs, these heart strings are appropriately portrayed in an outdoor setting on a frigid lakeshore in a northeastern suburb of Detroit. The exhibition juxtaposes Sacka’s photos with written reflections capturing echoes from the past and recent conversations with folks who have spent decades of winters on the ice. Surrounded by the head-high photos, displayed on black metal hanging frames, sits a “Detroit Ice Shanty” sculpture, constructed with materials gathered from the city’s streets by artists Scott Hocking and Michael McGillis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHg6C_0evoFHAq00
The last of winter’s ice. Amy Sacka photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtEjO_0evoFHAq00
Shanty town on ice. Amy Sacka photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7DWl_0evoFHAq00
Flags are flying. Amy Sacka photo

Accompanying one photo is a brief story that illustrates a universal fishing value. Sacka writes, “Sometimes when it’s changing, the ice makes strange noises that sound like whales or some mysterious sea creatures communicating underneath. One time when I was about a mile out with only a few people in sight, the small shanty I was in started violently shaking for a moment. ‘Ice earthquake!’ the man I was with said to me, and then went back to his fishing.”

The photos are of anglers, shanties, and the aesthetics of ice. They reflect the sublimity, the beauty, and the silence of frozen lakes. But, underlying them all is the unique fishing culture and the bonds it creates. Which is why, despite the inherent celebration, there is an ominous pervading sadness to the work. The exhibition cites a National Geographic article, which also features Sacka’s photography, “The Great Lakes’ ice seasons are shortening by an average of about half a day per year. Scientists predict that by 2050, the minimum temperature will stay above freezing for 21 to 25 more days a year in the Great Lakes basin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoCDh_0evoFHAq00
Winter anglers have “a deep reverence for nature,” says Sacka, also defining herself. “People do it because they love it.” Amy Sacka photo

The images and their verses remind us of what might be lost: “On some Saturday nights on Lake Huron a group of people build a bonfire by the ice. They bring hot dogs to roast, hot chocolate, and other snacks. At dusk, a line of lights forms from miles out on the ice. Hundreds of ATVs begin moving slowly toward the shore. The bonfire crowd is there to watch the light dance on the ice, dark and light swapping places—the ice, black, or maybe disappearing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxt5U_0evoFHAq00
Dipping for a catch on Lake Michigan at dusk. Amy Sacka photo

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Ice fisherman nets $7,500 fish

The temperature was 1 degree at dawn, but the quiet town of Grand Lake was bustling. When the fog lifted, there were nearly enough ice-fishing competitors on the lake to triple the town’s population of 412.
GRAND LAKE, CO
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

One Michigan spot topped 300 inches of snow, see winter’s snow totals so far

The snow continues to pile up over Michigan. The northwest part of the Upper Peninsula has just inched over 25 feet of snow this winter. The Keweenaw County Road Commission records daily snowfall. They announced on their Facebook page yesterday that this winter’s snowfall is now at 300.5 inches of snow. This includes the 16 inches of new snow this past Tuesday and Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Shanty#Gallery#Fishing Line#National Geographic#Edsel#Eleanor Ford House#Detroit Ice Shanty
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Fishing
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KELOLAND TV

Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has told you about the influx of people moving to South Dakota in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We caught up with a couple from Oregon, who just bought a house in Sioux Falls and they say they moved here for a lot of reasons, but mostly their freedom.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
609
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy