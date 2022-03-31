ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Peter Bart: Corporate Hubris Makes For Embattled CEOs, But Good TV

By Peter Bart
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yH1r6_0evoEadu00

Click here to read the full article.

Bob Chapek , the Disney CEO who is under siege, hopefully does not watch much TV. If he does, he’ll see a succession of fellow CEOs who seem prone to self-destruction — Adam Neumann of WeWork , Travis Kalanick of Uber , Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos , etc. — portrayed on buzzy TV series. Viewing these shows back to back, the stolid Chapek might wonder whether the CEO is extinct as a folk hero.

To be sure, the CEOs depicted in this cycle of streamers’ series are uniformly greedy and delusional, though gifted in the hyperbole of “technospeak.” In WeCrashed , Neumann, played by Jared Leto, re-imagines renting work space as a business that “will elevate the world’s consciousness.” In Super Pumped , Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) re-defines Uber as a “higher form of life.”

The cycle is easy to dismiss except that headlines tell us a surprising number of working CEOs seem to be falling on their swords. Even Chapek, who inherited his Disney gig from Bob Iger, finds himself under political fire.

Upon retiring, Iger was heralded with a chorus of worshipful tributes. He was the master of mergers who could earn the trust of existentially difficult CEOs like Steve Jobs and Ike Perlmutter of Marvel. He could deftly dodge traps like the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” law that’s now embroils Chapek. Even in terms of paydays, Iger’s “take” never drew the attention of Tim Cook’s $99 million 2021 package or David Zaslav’s $246 million compensation bundle newly unveiled by regulators.

Iger’s mythic legacy is taking a few hits in a sharply reported new book titled Binge Times , by Dade Hayes and Dawn Chmielewski, which is subtitled “Inside Hollywood’s Furious Billion Dollar Battle to Take Down Netflix.” Written by a current and a former Deadline reporter well schooled in both tech and tv, the book probes the hits and misses of major players who tried to stay ahead of the whirlwind of change.

According to Binge , the working atmosphere under Iger was ferociously competitive, with Disney executives groomed for promotion one day, then effectively discarded the next (Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer are prominent examples.) “When I worked there, the culture was like a nonstop rugby match,” noted Meg Whitman, who went on to become CEO of Hewlett-Packard and Jeffrey Katzenberg’s partner in the ill-fated Quibi.

The book argues that “Disney managed to squander $1.6 billion on acquisitions as it chased fads from social gaming to viral video.” In 2005 Iger communed with Steve Jobs and put TV shows and movies on the iPod to stay in front of the pack, seemingly in step with Netflix and Amazon – they managed to launch in 2007. Then Iger reversed course by licensing shows rather than controlling the rights with the purpose of devising a streaming strategy. He ultimately reversed course again, launching a decade later.

To be sure, Disney was not alone in mis-reading the competition. Jeff Bewkes, the former czar of Time Warner, initially scorned Netflix as “a two-hundred pound chimp, not an eight-hundred pound gorilla.”

A decade later, yet another Time Warner regime made a giant misstep , opting to put its 2021 slate on HBO Max while releasing it simultaneously in theaters. The decision dealt a blow to talent relations and also cost $200 million in compensation to cover the talent’s lost revenues.

None of this, to be sure, measures up to the color and intrigue evoked by the current TV cycle.

Series like WeCrashed , based on the wobbly trajectory of WeWork, plays out like The Social Network on acid. Before crashing, the tech company reached a valuation of $47 billion, but one key investor still complained that its boss “wasn’t crazy enough.” Exotic investor parties are a regular perq in Super Pumped , with one Las Vegas bacchanal delivering a $25 million bill for fees and damages.

Across the board, the money-raising hustlers remained true believers in their surreal ambitions. In The Dropout , Amanda Seyfried plays the hypnotic Elizabeth Holmes whose Theranos attracted board directors like Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State George Shultz and Rupert Murdoch. The problem: Her blood-testing product didn’t work. She awaits sentencing.

To be sure, these sociopathic adventurers by no means invented the corporate hustle. For tactical background they could have consulted the buy-out barons of Barbarians at the Gate in the 1990s or the imperious bankers of The Lehman Trilogy a decade later. The Steve Jobs depicted in Danny Boyle’s 2015 film, Steve Jobs , and several other biopics was cruel and misanthropic, but he also delivered the goods, unlike Holmes or Adam Neumann. Behind the “con” lurked genius.

Bob Chapek and his brethren may not be paying much attention to the new corporate miscreants, but perhaps they should be. Their jobs clearly have become intensely political and their constituencies more complex. They must answer not only to their boards or bankers but also to their consumers.

To the Economist, a magazine that defends free markets, the lesson of a show like WeCrashed is that “the arc of capitalism embraces a capacity for self-correction.” In the end, “hubris is punished.” Meanwhile, it also makes for good television.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Deadline
Deadline

65K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

25M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Back From Hiatus This Weekend With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January. In the promo clip, the two are joined by Heidi Gardner, who make a promise that they’re both bringing their A-Game this week. Watch the SNL promo above. More from Deadline'Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA'SNL': Lizzo To Pull Double Duty, Jerrod Carmichael & Jake Gyllenhaal To Host As NBC Sets April Headliners'SNL's Weekend Update: Resident Film Critic Terry Fink Reviews 2022 Oscar Nominees 'The Power Of The Dog,' 'Encanto' & 'Belfast'Best of DeadlineTV Finales: CBS Sets 'Bull' End Date & Season Wraps For 19 Other SeriesTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & BeyondAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Oscars, SAG Awards, Indie Spirits & More
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Atlantic

Why The Dropout Succeeds Where Other Scammer Shows Fall Short

A familiar voice opens the latest episode of The Dropout, Hulu’s series about the fall of the infamous blood-testing start-up Theranos: “You founded this company 12 years ago, right? Tell them how old you were.” It’s former President Bill Clinton, praising the company founder and figurehead, Elizabeth Holmes, as played by Amanda Seyfried. “I was 19,” Seyfried replies in Holmes’s near-parodic baritone, to a wave of admiring laughter and applause.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap Of Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with AMPAS statement: Two days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors initiated self-described “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith over his slap of Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars, the “heartbroken” King Richard Best Actor winner today has pre-empted the harshest punishment that he could have received and left the organization voluntarily. Reaction To Oscars Slap: Deadline’s Full Coverage Sources said Smith was told by the Academy that he likely could be expelled for a decade or more. That possibility prompted Smith, who has been an AMPAS member since 2001, to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Revelations Of Will Smith Call With Oscar Bosses Outrages Board & More

Click here to read the full article. A previously undisclosed short virtual meeting between Will Smith and Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson on March 29 could be causing a new crisis to hit the Oscar organization. The six-minute zoom call initiated by the King Richard star to Rubin and Hudson mainly saw Smith apologize, yet again, for slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s telecast on live TV. Chris Rock Sidesteps Oscar Controversy In First Standup Show Since Will Smith Slap The new shockwave is hitting hard because those in the Academy’s Board of Governors meeting yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
Peter Bart
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Kevin Mayer
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Deadline

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Reveals In New HBO Special: “The Secret Is That I’m Gay”

Click here to read the full article. In his 2019 HBO special, Home Videos, comedian Jerrod Carmichael asks his mother if she has ever done cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael says bluntly, “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.” It turns out that delving into family secrets while revealing his own was not a one-time thing for Carmichael who, in his newest HBO comedy special Rothaniel, explains the connection. The special, which the New York Times calls “riveting”, debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Dan Jewett’s Net Worth Following His Marriage to MacKenzie Scott Is Huge

About one year ago, highschool teacher Dan Jewett became somewhat of a celebrity upon the announcement of his marriage to MacKenzie Scott. The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott married Jewett and joined his modest net worth to her own, which amounts to billions. The couple recently announced a new round of philanthropic gifts. What's Dan Jewett’s net worth now?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Tv#Current Tv#Wework#Wecrashed Neumann#Super Pumped#Marvel
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Deadline

California Covid Test Positivity, Cases Begin To Rise Once Again As More Transmissible BA.2 Omicron Variant Takes Hold Of Region

Click here to read the full article. After two-plus years of the Covid pandemic and drought, the largest fires in recorded history and a recall election in California, Governor Gavin Newsom left yesterday for two-weeks to Central and South America with his family. Bad timing. Numbers released by the state to the media today indicate that Covid test positivity is once again rising in the region and its largest metropolis. The state’s 7-day average test positivity, which experts say is a good measure of disease spread, was at 1.3% one week ago. Today, the state announced its test positivity — which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Sheldon’s Sexuality & Georgie’s Predicament: ‘Young Sheldon’ Co-Creator Breaks Down 100th Episode

Click here to read the full article. Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad. DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?  STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We...
TV SERIES
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

New Mutant “XE” Omicron Variant May Be The Most Transmissible Version Of Covid Yet, According To WHO

Click here to read the full article. The CDC announced this week that the BA.2 Omicron variant, which is reportedly 30% more transmissible than the original BA.1 Omicron strain — has become dominant among new cases sequenced in the United States. That’s a startling rise for a variant that was less than 1% of all sequences as recently as January. But, just as Americans are hearing about BA.2, there’s already a newer, even more transmissible variant on the rise. There are actually three new variants that have been given designations. According to a recently-released report from the UK Health Services Agency,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Jen Psaki Says She’s Complying With Ethics Guidelines As Reporters Question Her On Move To MSNBC — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 12:22 PM PT: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faced questions of how she could continue in her role while also negotiating with a media outlet. At the Friday press briefing, CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe and NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked her about reports that she will soon depart to take a role at MSNBC. “How can you be an effective briefer if you do in fact have plans to join a media outlet?” Welker asked. Psaki declined to announce her plans, but said that “I have taken the ethics, legal requirements …very seriously in...
U.S. POLITICS
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy