ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CBS's Greg Gumbel and WWE's Seth Rollins | SI Media Podcast

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hlk9x_0evoEIww00

Episode 382 features interviews with CBS's Greg Gumbel and WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins.

Greg Gumbel, who is in this 50th year as a sports broadcaster talks about the challenges of doing studio for the NCAA Tournament, how coverage of the Tournament has changed over the years and what it's like to work with Charles Barkley. Other topics discussed with Gumbel include his love of the Rolling Stones, his time doing sports radio at WFAN in New York, working with Bill Walton and Terry Bradshaw, what he thinks of the massive salaries current NFL broadcasters are making and much more.

Following Gumbel, Seth Rollins joins the podcast to talk about WrestleMania 38, his current storyline where he has no opponent for Mania, his thoughts on AEW mentioning WWE superstars on their show, working with Roman Reigns, why Vince McMahon axed something Rollins wanted to do, how he's handling fatherhood and more.

Following Rollins's interview, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York, joins Jimmy for the weekly ""Traina Thoughts"" segment. This week's topics include issues with MLB's streaming, JImmy's visiting to the diner featured on Seinfeld and reading reviews of the podcast.

Follow @JimmyTraina on Twitter | Follow @podcasts_si on Twitter

Jimmy's articles on SI.com | SI.com/podcasts

The following transcript is an excerpt from The SI Media Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com .

Jimmy Traina: Since you mentioned Mox, two things happened with you fairly recently that caused a big stir. And I think one of the reasons why so many people enjoy you, your character, watching you, is you, quote unquote, "go there." You mentioned Moxley during a promo on WWE TV where people thought, the earth would burn down if that happened. Was there any backstage reaction to that? Any fallout from that? Everything was good after that? What happened when you mentioned John Moxley on WWE TV in that promo with Roman?

Seth Rollins: Not one single thing, nobody said anything to me about it. And everyone knows he's a part of our history. You can't do Seth and Roman without Dean or Mox, you can't do it. So to ignore that part of our history and to just try to put him aside and focused on Roman and Seth, you know, the focus was Roman and Seth that was the story, but he's a part of that. And so to just ignore that and completely pretend it didn't exist, it's just silly. So you know, I referred to him by the name that he prefers to go by and so that's where we're at with that. But I heard nothing in response to it backstage at all.

Jimmy Traina: Obviously there's this big whole thing with WWE vs. AEW and you know, Cody Rhodes left AEW, he's supposedly in WWE. CM Punk has mentioned WWE performers during promo scenes etc. As a superstar in the WWE, do you think you guys should be going at it during promos and mentioning the other promotion? Or do you think, don't acknowledge the other promotion? I don't know if this is considered a bad thing backstage with the boys, quote unquote. But if you want some attention, go mention AEW on WWE TV, if you want. Is that a bad thing or what's your philosophy on that?

Seth Rollins: To me, it's one of those things where if I think it's very useful, it's fine. To me, the references you spoke of just now are two kind of different things, right? I didn't use the reference to mock or to talk down to somebody. I wasn't trying to diminish anybody's accomplishments. It wasn't like that. It was, he's a part of our story. Roman wouldn't be the same if it wasn't for him and I. The other side of that coin is the way that it can be used by those guys. And look, they can do whatever they want. I find it very tacky and very low brow, personally. I think that it looks and reeks of desperation. And I just don't think it's anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys. They're doing their thing, they're doing it very well, we're very happy for them. Are they on our level? No, they've got a long way to go to catch up to us and that's fine, and they know that. And I think they do things differently, but in my perspective, I think it's just a step down for us to kind of use it as an insult. And so that's my perspective on it, but people may not share that opinion.

Listen to the SI Media Podcast

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

59K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow Sports Illustrated and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Greg Gumbel
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Is Facing 11 Charges Of Battery

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen is facing 11 counts of battery, which includes a felony. This stems from a Dec. 18 incident in Las Vegas. The criminal complaint regarding Sonnen alleges that six people were attacked. He allegedly tried to strangle a man. It also states that Sonnen used “force of violence upon” a woman by “punching/striking” her.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Wwe Backstage#Combat#Wwe Superstar#The Ncaa Tournament#The Rolling Stones#Wfan#Sny#Seinfeld#Podcasts Si#The Si Media Podcast
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
Fightful

Becky Lynch: Fans Aren’t Chanting ‘Cody’ At Seth Rollins, They’re Chanting ‘Colby!’

Becky Lynch says the WWE Universe is not chanting for Cody Rhodes when her husband, Seth Rollins, is in the ring, they are chanting “Colby.”. Seth Rollins’ Road to WrestleMania has been tumultuous, to say the least. up until Monday, March 28, Seth Rollins did not even have an opponent at WrestleMania 38 and was jumping through hoops, foolishly so, according to Vince McMahon, in an effort to find an avenue into WrestleMania 38.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Arrives In Dallas, Says He “Hates Ruining Surprises”

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas, TX, for WrestleMania weekend. On Thursday night, Wyatt noted on Instagram that he hates ruining surprises. He also encouraged fans to ask up to six questions that he will answer. I just got to Dallas. This place feels so...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Makes Surprise WWE Return With Message For The Roster

Welcome back. A return can be a very special thing in wrestling as you never know when you might see one. That can make it all the more interesting when you see someone pop up that you didn’t expect. It can be all the more emotional when it is someone who is coming back after a serious issue. That was the case this week, though it wasn’t something that took place on camera.
WWE
Popculture

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Full List of Inductees

WrestleMania takes place this weekend, and that means some legends will be honored ahead of the big event. The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be officially inducted on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Peacock. This will take place right after the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment

According to the famous 1980s commercials, Bo Jackson knows a lot of things, but it became clear on Jeopardy! last night that not everyone knows Bo. The dual-sport superstar was the subject of a clue in the “Multi-Sport Athletes” category during Wednesday’s edition of Jeopardy!, but none of the three contestants correctly guessed Jackson’s name.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals WrestleMania 38 Storyline is Really Close to the Truth Thanks to Day 1 Chaos

One of the more intriguing mysteries leading into WrestleMania 38 is just who Seth Rollins will be facing as his opponent, a storyline that has weaved its way throughout Monday Night Raw and social media over the past several weeks. The latest development is that Rollins will have a match against an opponent that Vince McMahon will reveal at WrestleMania, and many are keeping their eyes on Cody Rhodes to be that opponent. As for the storyline, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Rollins said this storyline of navigating chaos to get a match at WrestleMania 38 is pretty close to the truth, and things really went haywire at Day 1.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
WWE
ESPN

Inside the rebirth of Roman Reigns: From hated to hero and back again

ROMAN REIGNS STOOD in a WWE ring, his slick, long hair pulled back into a ponytail. The red WWE Universal championship belt sat on his left shoulder, while he held a microphone in his right hand. It was Oct. 22, 2018, and as had been happening for years, the Raw...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy