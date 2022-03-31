ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Required Eating: 7 Dishes Not to Miss in Martinique

By From the Editor
AFAR
AFAR
 2 days ago

Le Petitbonum may be famous for its views, but come here for the langoustines in vanilla sauce. From salted cod fritters and spicy avocado salad to langoustines and lamb curry, here’s the food and drink to try for the full island experience. The eastern Caribbean island of Martinique...

www.afar.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
AFAR
AFAR

2K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

220K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Restaurant Known for Its Colombian Arepas to Open in Astoria

A beloved Jackson Heights restaurant that specializes in Colombian cuisine is opening a new location in Astoria. Arepa Lady, a family-run business known for its authentic Colombian arepas, will open in the middle of May at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Arepa Lady will be the latest establishment to open in the building following on from Urban Vegan Roots, Sotta La Luna, Sala and Elevenses.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

The Best Ingredient for Your Cocktails Is Hibiscus

Hibiscus is having a moment. Late last December, the New York Times forecast hibiscus as the “Flavor of the Year,” with writer Kim Severson noting the flowering plant “is adding its crimson hue and tart, earthy flavor to everything from cocktails and sodas to crudos and yogurt.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The McDonald's Breakfast You Can Only Find In Costa Rica

On those days when you wake up, head to work, and realize (with a grumble of your stomach) that you failed to eat the most important meal of the day, a pair of golden arches likely looms overhead as a reminder that you'll be able to take care of your early morning hunger soon enough. McDonald's is a haven for many early birds on their commute looking for a quick, if not sometimes a bit greasy, breakfast. The chain started serving breakfast back in 1972 following the invention of the famous Egg McMuffin, reports Time, and has since added everything from hotcakes, biscuit sandwiches, and classic hash browns to its morning menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinique#Food And Drink#Chile Peppers#Foie Gras#Food Drink#African#French#South Asian#European#Caribbean#Chez Carole Full#The Grand March Couvert#Colombo Curry Powder
AFAR

Ask a Local: Charné Sampson’s Guide to Cape Town

If you want to experience the heart and soul of Cape Town, says Sampson, explore the colorful Bo-Kaap neighborhood. The star chef—and Cape Town native—shares her favorite restaurants, art store, and stretch of beach in and around her hometown. Cape Town is one of the great melting pot...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
recipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
AFAR

Caribbean Islands That Don’t Require a Passport

Travelers don't need a passport to visit St. John, one of several Caribbean islands with easy access. U.S. citizens looking for a tropical vacation within the United States have four great Caribbean islands to choose from. And while you should definitely pack sunscreen, you can leave the passport at home.
TRAVEL
ABC 4

Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake

(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!. Ingredients:. 16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta. 2...
UTAH STATE
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
AFAR

The Best Hotels in Martinique for a Truly Local Stay

Hotel Bakoua is one of the few beachfront properties in Trois-Îlets, with direct access to powdery white sand. Experience Martinique’s beautiful setting and Creole culture at these unique accommodations. Nicknamed the “Island of Flowers,” Martinique is known for its natural beauty. From the lush mountainous terrain of the...
LIFESTYLE
Eater

An Olive Oil Cake Recipe That’s Both Simple and Sublime

Whether it’s delicate and grassy or bold and fruity, olive oil can make a gorgeous addition to dessert. That’s something that chef Dario Cecchini, the famed Italian butcher and restaurateur, knows intimately. His knowledge is on full display in his torta all’olio recipe for YesChef, a streaming platform offering cinematic cooking classes taught by world-renowned chefs. Cecchini’s olive oil cake keeps it simple, which allows the subtle flavors of good olive oil to shine through.
RECIPES
AFAR

5 Fantastic Reasons to Visit Curaçao Now

Beyond the sublime, crystalline waters of the surrounding Caribbean Sea, Curaçao’s vibrant culture and one-of-a-kind experiences offer travelers a marvelous, mind-opening trip. One thing’s for sure: Curaçao is not your typical island paradise. Yes, the picture-postcard warm waters of the Caribbean Sea and magnificent white sand beaches are...
WORLD
AFAR

The Dreamy Islands Where Italians Go to Escape

Some of Italy’s prettiest and most uncrowded beaches are on the islands in the Mediterranean, Tyrrhenian, and Adriatic seas. When Italians want a quiet getaway, they know to get off the busy mainland and head to the country’s best islands. From pristine Mediterranean coves to fishing villages near active volcanoes, these idyllic escapes off the coast of Italy can fulfill your vacation dreams, whether you’re in the market for a jet-set fantasy, homey beach vacation, or an off-the-grid digital detox. Italy has over 400 islands—and while Sicily, Sardinia, and Capri might be the best known, there are many more to explore. Use this guide to figure out which Italian islands you should visit on your next trip.
TRAVEL
AFAR

Find the Real Rome in These Unmissable Neighborhoods

Visitors to Rome find myriad examples of the city’s ancient past, as well as its energetic present. Check out these five neighborhoods, replete with cobblestone streets, boisterous restaurants and bars, and shops that offer a delightful taste of la dolce vita. With Piazza Navona, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish...
ROME, NY
Orlando Sentinel

Fresh eats for Flower & Garden: Check out Epcot’s newest festival dishes

There were ideas from the 2020 Flower & Garden celebration, says Epcot festivals chef Kevin Downing, that never got a fair shake. “Think about it,” he says. “We opened — and then 10 days later, we closed it down.” This means that dishes like the shellfish-laden Southern seafood boil or the grilled oysters with Cajun butter are particularly good examples of returning items that for many will ...
ORLANDO, FL
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy