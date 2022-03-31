Required Eating: 7 Dishes Not to Miss in Martinique

Some of Italy’s prettiest and most uncrowded beaches are on the islands in the Mediterranean, Tyrrhenian, and Adriatic seas. When Italians want a quiet getaway, they know to get off the busy mainland and head to the country’s best islands. From pristine Mediterranean coves to fishing villages near active volcanoes, these idyllic escapes off the coast of Italy can fulfill your vacation dreams, whether you’re in the market for a jet-set fantasy, homey beach vacation, or an off-the-grid digital detox. Italy has over 400 islands—and while Sicily, Sardinia, and Capri might be the best known, there are many more to explore. Use this guide to figure out which Italian islands you should visit on your next trip.

