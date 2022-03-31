Parole Board Considering Commutating William Allen’s Life Sentence

BOSTON (CBS) — A parole board is now considering commuting the sentence of convicted murderer William Allen.

The request to commute Allen’s sentence first came from Gov. Charlie Baker. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and members of the victim’s family supported the move.

Allen has served 27 years in prison for his role in the 1994 murder of Purvis Bester. His co-defendant stabbed the victim to death, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released in 2011.

“I would do everything in my power to not only be a role model and mentor to my son, but a beacon of light to all of those who have also seen a small glimmer of hope, but are trapped beyond those walls,” Allen said when the Governor’s Council heard his testimony back in February.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was among those advocating for Allen’s release.