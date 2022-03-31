ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

WATCH: Midland’s Luke Cutchen Absolutely Shreds During NASCAR Performance

By Lauren Boisvert
 2 days ago

Midland recently did a performance at NASCAR ‘s Circuit of the Americas race in Austin, Texas, and the band, which hails from Dripping Springs, Texas, definitely brought out all the stops for its home state. One stop, in particular, came in the form of guitarist Luke Cutchen, who absolutely shredded on stage with the band.

The band’s official Instagram posted a video of Midland performing, with Cutchen taking center stage. His talent is evident; he goes absolutely wild, and fans were loving it in the comments of the video. The caption reads, “Someone grab some water, [Luke Cutchen] is on fire!”

Midland starts their Last Resort Tour on April 1 in Reno, Nevada and goes until April 9 in Bakersfield, California. They then play a few festivals, such as Stagecoach 2022 in Indio, California, before heading abroad for their European and UK Tours. They’re back on the festival circuit in June, playing UFO Fest in Roswell, New Mexico, and Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana. Their last tour date is in Colorado on October 22 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. So, definitely a big tour season for Midland.

They totally rocked COTA the weekend of March 27, bringing their signature style and unique, neotraditional country sound. Luke Cutchen showed up and showed out, and the race wasn’t bad, either. Midland entertained the masses pre-race, though, and it looks like COTA and NASCAR were dedicated to creating a memorable fan experience this time around.

Midland Killed Their NASCAR Performance, Showing Perfect Chemistry

The band has been in the game since 2016, after members Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach, and Cameron Duddy were all working on solo projects. They came together and recorded a few songs at Sonic Ranch, and documented the entire process.

“We didn’t really have any designs after that. It was just, let’s just go and record these songs,” Cameron Duddy has said of Midland’s first moments. They spent 10 wild days in the studio, and by the end of it, knew they were meant to be a band. Duddy has previously described what it was like for them, saying, “Talk about these kind of life-changing experiences. For me, it’s like getting married, having a child and this Sonic Ranch session. I can still remember the feeling. It’s palpable. It’s totally three-dimensional for me, you know.”

Midland released the Sonic Ranch documentary last year, which documented their first recording session. Now, on May 6, they’re dropping a new album titled “The Last Resort: Greetings From.” The tour should be unbeatable, as it always is; Midland not only includes the trio, but a 7-piece touring band. Midland aims to get fans lost in the music, and if master shredder Luke Cutchen is there, fans are definitely going to go wild. The band has clearly had a great couple of years, with more on the way.

Outsider.com

NASCAR: Pitbull Celebrates First Win as a Team Owner

We imagine as soon as Ross Chastain crossed the finish line to win his first NASCAR Cup race, Pitbull was fist-pumping and dancing. It’s the Miami thing to do. ‘Cause with Chastain, Pitbull is on fire … as a NASCAR team owner. NBC’s NASCAR social media account acknowledged...
MIAMI, FL
NASCAR Powerhouse Considered Throwing In the Towel After First Win

NASCAR team owner Matt Kaulig is part of a new breed of stock car enthusiasts making their mark in racing, but he almost threw in the towel early. His team, Kaulig Racing, is one of the small racing teams among the likes of new celebrity owners Michael Jordan, Pitbull, and Floyd Mayweather. They began competing full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2016 before making their Cup debut in 2020.
NASCAR’s Alex Bowman on Ross Chastain’s Final Lap Move to Win Circuit of the Americas: ‘I Would’ve Done the Same S—‘

This weekend NASCAR had a great set of races at the Circuit of the Americas road course and Alex Bowman almost got another win. Unfortunately for the No. 48 driver, it wasn’t meant to be. He made a strong move near the end of the race while in overtime. Despite a great move past his competitors, he did not take the checkered flag.
Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Screwdriver Recipe His Dad ‘Used to Drink’

Do you know what the drink of choice was for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s dad? Turns out the NASCAR legend drank screwdrivers with Five Alive in it. That’s right, Outsiders — if you ever wanted to drink Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s signature screwdriver, then you’re in luck. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is showing everyone how to make his beloved dad’s favorite drink. All you need is some vodka and instead of orange juice, Five Alive. Earnhardt Jr. says that’s all his dad ever used in his screwdrivers.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Faces Criticism in Comparison to Kurt Busch

Bubba Wallace is facing criticism for his NASCAR driving efforts this season and that was before losing a tire while at COTA. His new teammate this season is Kurt Busch, a bona fide winner on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The criticism comes into play when comparing the two teammates and that’s also something Bubba Wallace may still be getting used to during the current season, too.
NASCAR Driver William Byron Considers Future Career Moves

NASCAR driver William Byron likes to stay busy, and the extra experience is paying dividends in a big way. The 24-year-old Charlotte native won two races last weekend alone: a super late model race at Hickory Motor Speedway, and then the Cup Series race at Atlanta — already his third career win in NASCAR’s top circuit.
NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Calls Out Danica Patrick Over IndyCar Comments

NASCAR‘s Clint Bowyer playfully called out Danica Patrick for bringing up her time at IndyCar while commentating the Pennzoil 400. While commentating, Patrick often referenced her career. The former NASCAR driver spent over 25 years of her life behind the wheel, starting with go karting at the age of ten. She raced in Indycar from 2005 to 2011 and in NASCAR from 2010 to 2018. Additionally, Patrick was the first woman to win an IndyCar championship event.
