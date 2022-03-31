ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of El Paso OKs $1.2 million settlement for family of man killed by police in 2015

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
The city of El Paso has agreed to pay a $1.2 million settlement to the family of Erik Emmanuel Salas-Sanchez, who was shot and killed by a Police Department officer in 2015.

Salas-Sanchez's mother, Celia, and his twin sister, Nora, stood alongside members of the community and legal counsel as they held a news conference Wednesday.

"Our clients are gratified that the city has taken this step, that the city has taken responsibility for the department's conduct," Lynn Coyle, an El Paso attorney who helped represent the family, said Wednesday.

The officer who shot Salas-Sanchez, Mando Kenneth Gomez, was found not guilty by a jury of manslaughter charges and was acquitted in the 120th District Court in 2019.

Officers at the time claimed that Salas-Sanchez was holding a box cutter and lunged at officers, but an investigation revealed that Salas-Sanchez was holding a brake pad.

Coyle disputed the Police Department's account when she shared details from the medical examiner's office.

"They shot him as he tried to get away, and they shot him in the back," Coyle said during the news conference.

Salas-Sanchez was 22 years old.

Coyle also said that the El Paso Police Department reported a misstatement to the Texas Attorney General's Office when it said Salas-Sanchez was shot three times in the chest.

"He was shot three times in the back, three and a half to two inches from what's called the midline," Coyle said, adding that the case wasn't investigated as an officer involved shooting.

In 2017, Salas-Sanchez's parents filed a civil rights lawsuit against the El Paso Police Department alleging their son's death was part of a pattern of excessive force used against mentally ill residents.

City Attorney Karla Nieman said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, adding that city staff "has taken this as an opportunity to learn and improve the public-safety services we provide for our community.”

"We have reviewed the totality of the circumstances and we believe it is in the best interest of all parties to resolve this case. We are committed to move forward and begin the healing process for all involved,” Nieman said in a city news release Wednesday.

On March 28, during an El Paso City Council work session meeting, police Chief Greg Allen said the city will continue to reform public safety policies.

Samantha Singleton-Sherman, the Police Department's Accountability Task Force coordinator for the Border Network for Human Rights, called for the city of El Paso to stop paying to defend cases like this and instead to work to resolve cases with the family.

"It is time for the culture of impunity to disappear," Singleton-Sherman said, adding that more changes need to come, but saying she appreciates the engagement that the city has had with the BNHR.

The city listed the following changes that have been implemented over the past seven years:

  • Implementation of a Crisis Intervention Team;
  • Added and improved officer training, exceeding state and national programs
  • Police academy is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Model Academy (the academy leads the state of Texas in testing pass ratio);
  • Funded body-worn cameras with state, federal and local funding;
  • Updated use-of-force policies and expanded, dedicated use-of-force training;
  • Established new tools expanding the availability of use-of-force data for review by all members of the public;
  • Prioritized equipment replacement;
  • Created a proactive vehicle replacement program;
  • Overhauled more than 200 policies and procedures, and added website enhancements for more transparent communication with the community;
  • Enhanced training for Discipline Review Board members
  • Implemented new ways to recruit Discipline Review Board civilian members
  • Enhanced, communitywide volunteer recruitment efforts to ensure diversity/representation of demographics, ensuring equity.

On March 15, the City Council unanimously voted to approve $6.6 million in federal funding to be used to provide 700 cameras to EPPD officers. There are around 1,100 officers within the department. The new cameras won't be equipped until 2023.

The El Paso Police Department currently has 34 body cameras — 17 for the Crisis Intervention Team, which deals with mental health emergencies, and 17 for the DWI Task Force. Those cameras were acquired in 2019.

The Salas-Sanchez family could not be reached for comment.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

