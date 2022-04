WISCONSIN RAPIDS – As Wood County makes final plans for construction of its new jail, supply chain issues and inflation are driving up costs. In June, the Wood County Board approved $58 million for the jail, but Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml told a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Tuesday that the county will not be able to complete the new building for what officials had originally thought.

