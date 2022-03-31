Marco Rubio Ahead of Val Demings in New Poll

St. Leo University released a poll on Wednesday that shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ahead of U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., as he runs for a third term this year.

The poll has Rubio with 45 percent, Demings with 27 percent and 28 percent unsure.

“Marco Rubio looks to benefit…from a strong Republican midterm environment,” said Frank Orlando, the director of the Saint Leo University Polling Institute and a political scientist at that school in Pasco County. “He’s in a less stable position and facing a more difficult opponent who doesn’t need to first win a primary in Val Demings. Despite that, these numbers confirm that he is still the betting favorite to win re-election.”

A majority of those surveyed–54 percent–approve of Rubio while 25 percent disapprove of him. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who does not face voters again until 2024, is approved by 55 percent and disapproved by 32 percent.

The poll of 500 Floridians was taken from Feb. 28 through March 12 and had a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percent.