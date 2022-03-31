ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Everything You Need to Know: Release Date, Gameplay Details, Maps, and More

By Ruben Circelli
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone 2 is coming, and here's everything you need to know about it. Call of Duty: Warzone launched as a mode within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) but went out to become its whole own experience that even got a bit of a spin-off in the form of Warzone: Pacific,...

epicstream.com

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Quickly Removes Controversial Sniper Change

Call of Duty: Warzone recently made a controversial change to snipers that was met with immediate backlash, and has since been reverted. With yesterday's update, developer Raven Software dealt snipers a major nerf, removing the ability of all snipers to kill in one headshot in regular battle royale modes. Not only was this a controversial change, but a puzzling one. That said, apparently, it was not an intentional change. Not long after this unintentional change began to make the rounds on social media, Raven Software released a new hotfix to return snipers back to their normal damage values.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Fans Have Surprising Reactions To Subscription Rumors

"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, but its future is looking uncertain. As live service games like "Destiny" and "Apex Legends" continue to dominate the market, "Call of Duty" struggles to keep fans interested in shelling out $60 every year for a new game. And not every "Call of Duty" game can be a winner.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Gameplay#Video Game#Warzone 2 Release Date#Warzone 2#Call Of Duty 2#Aaa#Activision
DBLTAP

5 Best Loadouts for Call of Duty Warzone's Rebirth Island

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone brought plenty of changes to the "meta" of the game, adding new weapons that have become more popular than meta weapons of old. On the smaller Rebirth Island, weapon choice is very important, as is your loadout and perks. With that, there are...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s gruesome co-op action arrives this September

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter set in the 40K universe, will be released on Sept. 13 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. Developer Fatshark, known for the similar and well-received Warhammer: Vermintide games, made the announcement in a short teaser trailer showing the game’s mismatched team of Imperial Guardsmen whiling away the time until they go into action with a game of cards. There’s a brief burst of bloody gameplay after the release date is revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player becomes nearly unstoppable with mech suit build

Elden Ring is a whole lot easier if you’ve got a mech suit. The Lands Between are not known for their forgiving nature. To stay alive in this brutal world, you need powerful offensive capabilities, and a decent amount of armour for when the game’s fearsome foes do land a hit. But Elden Ring player Adam Barker has found a clever way to turn the tide of battles - by essentially building a mech suit.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Releases New NES, SNES Games

Following rumors earlier today, Nintendo Switch Online has been updated with a handful of new games! Right now, subscribers can check out Earthworm 2 on the Super Nintendo app, as well as MAPPY-LAND and DIG-DUG 2 on the NES app. The NES and SNES apps are available as part of the basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but the two apps have gotten a bit less attention over the last few months, as the Expansion Pack's Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis apps have received more focus. Thankfully, it seems Nintendo isn't finished bringing more classic games to the service!
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Superman and Lois Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Renewal Status, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 3 is really happening! Here is everything you need to know about it!. Superman & Lois belong to the most-streamed series under The CW and there is no surprise when the announcement that the show will be having more with Season 3 was dropped considering that it is one of the most socially engaging programs that they have. Here is everything you need to know with the release date, trailer, renewal status, cast, plot, and where to watch the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fast & Furious Game Being Removed From Sale

The latest video game associated with the Fast & Furious film franchise is getting delisted from sale in the coming months. Back in 2020, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment released Fast & Furious Crossroads across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Although the game tried to expand on the world of Fast & Furious with a new, original story, the title was panned by both fans and critics alike. Now, in just one month, it won't be available for sale any longer.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy