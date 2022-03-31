ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Attacker rips man's hair out in alleged hate crime on subway

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ltUw_0evnwlqw00

Police are seeking a suspect in an assault on a New York City subway train that is being investigated as a hate crime after the assailant allegedly used an anti-gay slur.

The New York Police Department recently released video and images of the attack, which it said occurred March 19 on an uptown A train in Manhattan.

The assailant approached the 22-year-old male victim on the train as it approached the 190th Street subway station at around 2:22 p.m., police said.

"The unidentified individual sat across from the victim and stated 'I wish I had my pepper spray' before spitting at him," the NYPD said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlLnJ_0evnwlqw00
NYPD Crime Stoppers via Twitter - PHOTO: Police released images from a video of a suspect sought in an attack on the New York City subway on March 19, 2022.

The suspect then reportedly said, "I have to start carrying my pepper spray" before spitting at the victim again, police said.

When the victim stood up, the assailant "charged" at him and "grabbed him by the hair before punching him several times in the face and head," police said.

An apparent cellphone video of the attack released by police showed the perpetrator punching the victim on the moving train.

MORE: Suspect in fatal New York City subway attack arraigned on murder charges from hospital bed

"The perpetrator then ripped hair from the victim's head and stated 'I'm sick of all you f---,'" police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition with cuts to his head, the NYPD said. He also lost hair during the attack.

NYPD Crime Stoppers via Twitter - PHOTO: Police released images from a video of a suspect sought in an attack on the New York City subway on March 19, 2022.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police are also seeking a suspect in a separate subway attack that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a station in Manhattan. The suspect slashed a 47-year-old man on the arm before fleeing the Wall Street 2-train station, police said.

MORE: Woman charged in shoving attack of 87-year-old grandmother makes bail

The city has increased the police presence in the subways in an effort to reduce crime in the public transit system since Mayor Eric Adams took office earlier this year. The killing of 40-year-old Michelle Go, who died after a stranger pushed her in front of an oncoming train , drew further attention to subway safety concerns.

"While we are by no means out of the woods, and there is a lot of progress that needs to be made on subway safety, I just want to acknowledge that the work has begun," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said at an MTA board meeting Wednesday. "Serious effort is underway."

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org .

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

White couple charged with hate crime in alleged murder of Black man at California gas station

Prosecutors in California say a man and a woman accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a gas station on March 15 committed a hate crime. Police say Justin Peoples, 30, was shot once and stabbed multiple times at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California, shortly after 9 p.m. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder the next morning. Images released by the San Joaquin County prosecutor's office show what appear to be white supremacist tattoos on Jones' body.
TRACY, CA
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#New York City Subway#Nypdtips
Daily Mail

NYPD sergeant dubbed 'Bullethead' breaks cover as it's revealed he's one of NYC's most-sued cops and has triggered 46 lawsuits resulting in 24 settlements totaling more than $1m

The NYPD sergeant known as 'Bullethead' who has cost the city more than $1 million after being sued 46 times was seen outside his Long Island home Tuesday. Sgt. David Grieco, 51, has forced the NYPD to settle 24 lawsuits thus far for illegal arrests, raids without warrants and unconstitutional street stops.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MTA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Customer Attacks Woman Working in NYC Restaurant Over Service: Cops

Police are looking for a woman they say attacked a woman working at a Chinese restaurant in the Bronx earlier this month, going behind the counter and punching her in the face repeatedly amid some argument about service, authorities say. The woman walked into China Mia Restaurant around 2:15 p.m....
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

23-year-old man run over while filming car doing doughnuts in NYC faces months in ICU, multiple surgeries, according to family

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man who was run over while recording a car doing doughnuts in Manhattan has been left with extensive injuries including a cracked skull, according to family and media reports. The incident occurred last Saturday, just after midnight, near Vandam Street and Greenwich Street...
MANHATTAN, NY
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy