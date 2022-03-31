ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Lock Haven University to hold juried student art exhibition

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will hold a juried student art exhibition from March 28 through April...

New Britain Herald

Connecticut Women Artists kicking off Members' Juried Exhibit with opening reception at Art League of New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut Women Artists will be kicking off its annual Members’ Juried Exhibit with a live opening reception April 2 at the Art League of New Britain. “It’s usually such a lovely event,” said Cynthia Cooper, CWA Members’ Exhibit chairperson. “Guests come and walk around the exhibit and usually the artists attend so you can often meet an artist and see their work at the same time which is a real treat.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC to host 2022 juried student art show at Wilma W. Daniels gallery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, the CFCC Fine Arts Department, and the Wilson Center announced that the annual juried art exhibition featuring Cape Fear Community College student artists will return to the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery on the Downtown Campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WILMINGTON, NC
Frederick News-Post

Appalachian Spring Art Exhibition

Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery at Howard Community College. Howard Community College’s Department of Music and Visual Arts, in partnership with Common Ground On The Hill Maryland Folklife Center and Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe, present an exhibition of paintings and rare musical instruments celebrating American folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian region.
VISUAL ART
Bangor Daily News

‘Greenland Ice Sheet Imagined’ is a new art exhibition at Husson University’s Robert E. White Gallery

BANGOR – Husson’s spring 2022 visiting artist, Alison C. Dibble, will be speaking at a community artist reception on Wednesday, March 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Robert E. White Gallery, adjacent to the University’s Campus Center in Peabody Hall. Peabody Hall is located at 54 College Circle in Bangor. The event is free and open to the public.
BANGOR, ME
Lockhaven Express

Local briefs

JERSEY SHORE — The Jersey Shore Historical Society, 200 S. Main St., Jersey Shore is having a program on Sunday, April 3 from 2-3 p.m. highlighting two of the most notable artists of Jersey Shore. Join members for an afternoon of art, history and discussion as they profile Jane...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Lockhaven Express

CM senior to take part in All-State Honors Music Ensemble

MILL HALL — Senior student Caitlyn Wilson from Central Mountain High School reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival Concert Band. Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in...
MILL HALL, PA
Lockhaven Express

Friendship Community Center to remember Mark Confer

BEECH CREEK — Friendship Community Center in Beech Creek will be “Remembering Mark Confer” on Sunday, April 3, from 2-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come to the FCC to share their memories and stories of Mark with his wife Fay and others of his family. Mark...
Lockhaven Express

Soroptimist International of Centre County gives $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards

BELLEFONTE — At their March meeting Soroptimist International of Centre County presented $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards to four women. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. This year’s recipients are:
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local author to hold book signing, sale with proceeds to benefit Roads to Peace

LOCK HAVEN — Local author Christina Williams will hold a book signing on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Ross Library. Williams was one of many authors to share her story, and two personal photographs, in the anthology book “#SheWins2” a sequel to the best selling book “#SheWins” by Alisa Divine.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

