Lock Haven University to hold juried student art exhibition

BELLEFONTE — At their March meeting Soroptimist International of Centre County presented $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards to four women. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. This year’s recipients are:

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO