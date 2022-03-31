ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Grandma’s Reaction To ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scenes

By Kase Wickman
 2 days ago
Sharing work you’re proud of with your family is always a highlight. You know that, I know that, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney knows that, which is why she invited her entire family to the premiere of her show. Nice, right? There was just one detail she forgot about. Two, actually.

As Sweeney revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, she forgot to warn her family about her nude scenes in the show before the premiere.

“For the premiere, I invited my entire family,” she said. We’re talking parents, grandparents, extended family — the whole shebang. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere, you gotta come!'”

The realization of what she’d left out hit her while she watched the episode on what she described as a “giant screen.”

“I was so excited!” she said by way of explaining how she could make such an omission. “I wasn’t thinking.”

So how did Sweeney’s grandparents react?

“They said I had the best tits in Hollywood,” Sweeney revealed. Her grandma, also in attendance at the talk show, gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up confirmation from the audience.

And she should be proud! Euphoria has been a runaway hit for HBO Max, and critically lauded to boot. The show has already been renewed for a third season, though few details have been shared. No news yet on whether Sydney Sweeney’s grandma is Team Cassie or Team Maddy, but stay tuned.

