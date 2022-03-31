ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gas tax holiday in effect; when will you see a change?

By Mike Masciadrelli
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

(WTNH) – The state gas tax holiday is starting on Friday. The 25-cent per gallon tax will be suspended until the end of June.

Right now, the average price of gas in Connecticut is $4.29, but don’t expect to see it drop a quarter overnight.

“Anything helps. Everything is so expensive now, I think that is a benefit to everyone,” said Mark Ceppetelli, a driver from Maine.

Prices have stabilized for the most part, but there is a strong possibility they won’t drop 25 cents on Friday with gas stations facing a real financial dilemma.

Lamont unveils plan to pause 25-cent state gas tax

“Who would have thought that a bill that had the best of intentions, our industry fully supported providing relief to the public, and because the legislature didn’t listen, then these are the ramifications of that,” said Chris Herb.

Chris Herb leads CEMA, an organization that represents 70 percent of the gas stations in Connecticut. He says the problem is that the fuel they have right now is taxed, so they either have to pass that on to the consumer a little longer or eat the tax and lose thousands of dollars.

“Businesses may make the decision that it’s unfair and it might be worth going to court to fight the state over it to say ‘if I paid the tax and you pass the law that says that we can’t charge the tax, let the courts choose who is right or who is wrong,’” Herb said.

Herb says it could take gas stations up to five days to get their fuel, depending on their location. Attorney General William Tong is still holding these gas stations accountable, regardless.

Lawmakers poised to pass a gas tax holiday; how much could you save?

In a statement, Tong said, “The statute says gas stations may not charge the tax as of April 1. Period. That’s what the law says, and that is what we will follow.”

This isn’t sitting well with gas stations.

“Frustrated, confused, angry,” Herb said. “Small businesses right now, we expect the government to treat us fairly. This is more than unfair, this is abusive.”

Herb said the solution they pitched to the legislature was for gas stations to get this money back in July in the form of a tax credit.

Meanwhile, Tong says they will consider all the facts and circumstances if they do get any complaints about price gouging.

