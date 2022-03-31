Rideshare Driver Shot In North Minneapolis; 2 Teenagers Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers are in custody following an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night in north Minneapolis that left a rideshare driver hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Bryant Avenue North, in the city’s Hawthorne neighborhood. Responding officers found a rideshare driver in the area who told police that he’d been shot.

Police helped the driver, and paramedics brought him to a hospital. The victim’s injuries were described as “potentially life-threatening.”

The driver told investigators that one of two teenager passengers he drove to the area shot him as they were leaving his car. The driver, a permitted gun owner, returned fire. He then sped off to the intersection of Lyndale and 27th avenues, where he flagged down police. The teens, a boy and a girl, ran away from the scene.

As officers were investigating the shooting, they learned that a 17-year-old boy had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, police say. Investigators determined that the 17-year-old was involved in the shooting with the rideshare driver.

The teenager is expected to survive his injuries. He was taken into custody and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old girl. She too was booked into the juvenile detention center.