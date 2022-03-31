2021-22 All-Coastal Canyon League boys basketball teams: Isaiah Sherrard is Player of the Year

Following North Carolina’s 81-77 win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday, head coach Hubert Davis became just the fifth coach ever to advance to the National Championship game in his first season. Davis took over for Roy Williams at North Carolina after Williams’ retirement on April 1 last year, following a first-round loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Coming into the Final Four, Davis also became the first head coach to reach the Final Four in his first season since Bill Guthridge, who also did so for North Carolina in 1998. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 23-8 overall...

