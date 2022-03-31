Drill rapper Dougie B arrested after 1 shot near Bronx Supreme Court

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Drill rapper Dougie B was among a group that was arrested on Thursday after a person was shot near the Bronx Supreme Court, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. near the parking lot located at E 161st Street, according to police.

One person was shot in the ankle and transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting occurred after a dispute between a group of men near the parking lot, the Daily News reports . One group began chasing the other before a man wearing black fired a shot, the report adds.

No information on the victim or suspect has been released by officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

The rapper’s arrest comes a day after filming a music video with fellow Bronx rapper Cardi B.