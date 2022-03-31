ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

TDE’s First Female Rapper, Doechii, Signs Joint Deal With Capitol Records

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Top Dawg Entertainment may be losing one of its top-billed artists , but it has gained another rising star.

Doechii , the esteemed label’s first female rapper, has signed a joint partnership with TDE and Capitol Records, as announced in a joint press release received on Thursday (March 31). The Tampa-bred multi-hyphenate rose to prominence with her EPs, Oh the Places You’ll Go (2020) and BRA-LESS (2021). Not to mention her viral single, “ Yucky Blucky Fruitcake ,” has amassed over 33 million streams on Spotify alone.

More from VIBE.com

“The legacy of Capitol and TDE continues with me and my fans…and the legacy of my music starts right here, right now,” Doechii shared in a statement.

TDE founder, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, added, “Top Dawg Entertainment is excited to partner with Capitol Records to provide a platform for Doechii to fulfill her artistic ambitions. Doechii’s energy is contagious and, together with Capitol, we’re committed to helping her share her gifts with the world.”

Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group also expressed, “The first time I heard Doechii’s music, I experienced that incredible chill-inducing feeling that I live for, as both a music executive and music fan. That feeling has only grown deeper as I’ve gotten to know this amazing young artist and heard more of what she’s been creating in the studio. It’s a real honor to be partnering with Top Dawg and TDE as we work to introduce Doechii to audiences around the world and help her develop into the global superstar we know that she’ll become.”

Doechii’s debut TDE single, “Persuasive,” arrived last week and is an anthem about late nights and questionable decisions. Watch the official video below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

August Alsina Chooses “Peace” Amid Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Controversy

Click here to read the full article. The physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27) has resulted in some questioning whether Smith’s decision to slap Rock was due to the distasteful joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, or stemmed from something deeper. The latter speculation caused many to point to the fallout and humiliation Smith endured from R&B singer August Alsina’s 2020 revelation that he had a long-term romantic relationship with Pinkett-Smith as the real motive to have pushed the King Richard actor over the edge.More from VIBE.comAcademy To Take...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Latto Stakes Her Claim To The Throne With ‘777’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Crowning herself as royalty with her 2020 debut, Queen of Da Souf, Latto returns with 777, a sophomore effort that finds the Georgia native attempting to stake her claim as a superstar in the making. Preceded by the release of her 21 Savage-assisted single, “Wheelie,” as well as the buzzworthy hits “Soufside” and “Big Energy,” 777 wastes no time getting into its groove, as Latto hits her stride from the outset on both versions of the album’s titular tracks. “The bigger the bag, the bigger the motto/ The bigger the wrist, the bigger the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Schoolboy Q
Person
La La Anthony
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tde#Capitol Records#Rapper#Music Executive#Top Dawg Entertainment#Chair Ceo#Capitol Music Group
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
Vibe

The Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition’s ‘The Culture Tour’

Click here to read the full article. My love for New Edition runs deep. Since attending Usher’s residency at the top of the year, I’ve added Bobby Brown’s Don’t Be Cruel back into my daily rotation while remaining consistent with my monthly rewatch of BET’s The New Edition Story. Back in November, weeks prior to the long-awaited tour announcement and confirmation, I was afforded the opportunity to speak with the Bad Boy of R&B himself alongside Johnny Gill ahead of their group’s highly-anticipated “reunion” at the 2022 American Music Awards. Then, the moment arrived. After having lived in Los Angeles for...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Grammys' decision to ban Kanye West from performing was the right institutional move for Kanye’s own sake

"The Grammys’ decision is by no means some remarkable ethical stand: people who have done far worse things have been invited onto the Grammys stage throughout the years," says Brandon Yu. "But the Recording Academy has to draw the line with Kanye in particular due to his sheer unpredictability when it comes to having a mic in his hand on music’s biggest night, not to mention the fact that his dust-up online that resulted in his one-day Instagram ban was with this year’s Grammys host Trevor Noah. The decision is simply a preemptive damage control measure (and also telling that in the calculus for the Grammys, which has struggled to fight for their waning relevance, his chaos outweighed the viewership and publicity that a Kanye stunt would have naturally gifted them). Yet it also happens to be the right institutional move for Kanye’s own sake. There is a subtext to jeen-yuhs, Netflix’s recent, fascinating three-part documentary that mostly tracks his early rise, that Kanye has truly been warped and trapped by his gargantuan fame."
MUSIC
Vibe

Beyoncé Opens Academy Awards With Mesmerizing Performance Of “Be Alive”

Click here to read the full article. The Will Packer-produced Academy Awards kicked off with the biggest performance of the night by none other than Beyoncé. After an introduction by Serena and Venus Williams, Bey’s pre-recorded performance began with the stars of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, walking the streets of Compton in matching monochromatic, electric green looks—with braided and beaded hair like the young Williams sisters’ signature style—as a Black horse trailed behind them.More from VIBE.comCelebs React To Will Smith And Chris Rock 2022 Oscars IncidentQuestlove Wins Best Documentary For 'Summer Of Soul' At Oscars 2022That Awkward Moment...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy