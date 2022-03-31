ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wisconsin's Davis says he's entering NBA draft, hiring agent

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUfdg_0evnnEfc00
Wisconsin Iowa State Basketball Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots in front of Iowa State's Aljaz Kunc during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps)

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season.

Davis announced Thursday that he's entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin's first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.

The only other Badgers to be selected in the top 10 of an NBA draft are Don Rehfeldt (second in 1950) and Devin Harris (fifth in 2004).

“I can’t wait for what happens next,” Davis said while making his announcement on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

The draft is June 23.

Davis added that “after talking it over with my coaches and my family, they thought (entering the draft) was the best decision for me.”

Davis is an Associated Press All-America first-team selection and the Big Ten player of the year. He is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, both given annually to the nation's top player.

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe join Davis as Naismith finalists. Those four along with Gonzaga’s Drew Timme join Davis as Wooden finalists.

Davis also was one of the nation's most improved players. After averaging 7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 24.4 minutes in a bench role as a freshman, he had 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season while helping Wisconsin (25-8) win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Davis scored Wisconsin's last 14 points and finished with 25 in a 67-60 first-round victory over Colgate before shooting 4 of 16 and recording 17 points in a 54-49 second-round loss to Iowa State.

“My time here at Wisconsin was great,” Davis said. “It was an unforgettable experience. I thank all my coaches and my teammates that I had in my corner.” ___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Manu Ginobili, four others to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The Basketball Hall of Fame is getting at least five new members. Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, George Karl and Bob Huggins will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. It's unclear if...
NBA
FOX Sports

Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright

If there is one thing Kevin Durant always has, it's time. After the Brooklyn Nets fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks, Nick Wright took to Twitter to share some thoughts on Kevin Durant's place in the league compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo. To Nick's surprise, KD had some thoughts of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Devin Harris
WHIO Dayton

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#Badgers#Espn#The Naismith Trophy#Wooden Award#Gonzaga
NBC Sports

Sources: Warriors legend Hardaway to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Tim Hardaway is headed to Springfield, Mass. The Warriors legend will join his Run TMC teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported Thursday, citing sources. Hardaway will be inducted in the 2022 class, which will be...
NBA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy