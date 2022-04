A couple of nights ago, I got into a mood that I’m sure every person reading this understands: I was too wired to go to sleep but I was also too tired to watch anything too serious or mentally taxing. Generally when I’m in that kind of headspace I want to watch some kind of televisual comfort food, and for me that’s one of the shows I watched as a kid: The Simpsons, Mystery Science Theater 3000, or especially Seinfeld. I’ve seen every episode already, and know many of them by heart. I just want to zone out and laugh for 30 minutes at some random episode of something I love.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO