Concerns Grow Over Missing 16-Year-Old From Silver Spring

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Jasmine Wint Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Silver Spring.

Jasmine Wint, 16, was last seen at her home in the 3000 block of Weeping Willow Ct on Wednesday, March 30, police said.

Wint is described as standing 5'4," weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve beige sweater and black leggings, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

